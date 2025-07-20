  • home icon
  Jon Moxley to force top AEW stars to turn babyface and re-form faction? Exploring the possibility

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 20, 2025 05:22 GMT
Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley's reign as AEW World Champion came to an end last weekend at the hands of Hangman Page. The Cowboy managed to defeat The One True King despite interference from The Death Riders and The Young Bucks, thanks to the help of his allies. Now that the Elite members are no longer EVPs, they might run out of use for Mox, which could lead the latter and his crew to betray their recent coalition with The Bucks, forcing them to turn face once again.

Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship last Saturday against Adam Page in a bloody and brutal Texas Death Match. Unfortunately for him, history repeated itself as The Hangman once again submitted the self-proclaimed One True King of All Elite Wrestling, and finally set free the championship belt from his briefcase. The Virginia-native managed the feat even though The Young Bucks intervened in Moxley's favour, as the so-called 'Founding Fathers' were taken out by Swerve Strickland.

Earlier that night, The Realest had teamed with Will Ospreay to defeat Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in a stipulation tag bout, as a result of which the losers were stripped of their on-screen EVP titles. With their privileges greatly reduced, The Bucks are currently in alignment with the Don Callis Family. In the meantime, The Death Riders brutalized Adam Page's long-time friend and former Dark Order ally, Colt Cabana, on the latest episode of AEW Collision.

It appears that the violent faction is targeting The Hangman's associates, and seeing how they failed to help Moxley retain at All In, the stable and its leader could set their sights on The Bucks next to send Page a message.

This could lead to The Jackson Brothers turning babyface once again, and reuniting with The Cowboy following a saga of making amends in light of their recent conflict.

The Young Bucks were in action on AEW Dynamite

Keen to bounce back from their loss at All In: Texas, The Young Bucks seemingly joined forces with Don Callis this week on Dynamite. The brothers teamed with Hechicero and Josh Alexander to defeat Bandido, Brody King, and JetSpeed in a multi-person tag bout.

It remains to be seen what lies next for The Bucks as they continue to cope with the loss of their kayfabe executive powers.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
