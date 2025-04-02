Jon Moxley to hatch devious plan to prevent Cope from competing at AEW Dynasty? Analyzing how it could happen

AEW star Jon Moxley could take care of Cope at Dynasty by planning a genius plot. The duo has been colliding since January 2025. After Mox defended the AEW World Championship two times against the Rated-R Superstar, Cope is now trying to go after Death Riders' AEW World Trios Championship at the Dynasty pay-per-view. He will team up with old friends FTR to take on Moxley's gang.

The dynamics between Dax Harwood and Cope changed when the former TNT Champion failed to capture gold. The FTR member has shown signs of turning heel for the past few weeks. However, Cash Wheeler is still presented as a babyface. Jon Moxley could surprise Cope and make Wheeler attack the Rated-R Superstar so the latter wouldn't take titles from his faction.

After turning on Cope, FTR could reveal that they have been working with Death Riders for the past few weeks. This could help the latter's angle to pick up the pace once again.

Cope talks about involving Beth Phoenix in a feud with Jon Moxley

The Rated-R Superstar has teamed up with The Glamazon multiple times in WWE. Many fans suggested that she might greatly help Cope against the Death Riders.

Responding to fans on TV Insider, the former TNT Champion claimed that his wife might get involved in the story later. However, he also claimed Willow Nightingale is a good fit for the story.

"You never know. I don’t think she has completely closed the door on it if the situation fits. I think where we were at, I think getting Willow [Nightingale] involved was good. Someone who was already on our roster, and I feel is just such a natural babyface and has such good energy," he said.

It will be interesting to see what happens at the Dynasty pay-per-view, as everyone is walking on very thin ice right now due to Jon Moxley and the Death Riders.

