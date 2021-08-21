7 AEW stars who won championships in three or more promotions

AEW has built up an impressive roster of legends like Kenny Omega and future stars like Sammy Guevara. It's probably going to get a whole lot bigger come AEW Rampage: The First Dance. While AEW has a host of young homegrown stars like Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and MJF, there are plenty of established stars who made their name in multiple promotions before joining AEW.

Being a new company, it was imperative for AEW to position established legends like Chris Jericho as the face of the company to attract viewers. Wrestlers like Omega and Jericho have long, storied careers that involve multiple title reigns across promotions all over the world.

Along with the aforementioned names, let us look at some of the biggest stars in AEW who have held championship gold in more than three wrestling companies.

#7. Kenny Omega: Titles in AEW, AJPW, NJPW, PWG, IMPACT Wrestling, AAA

Kenny Omega is arguably the best professional wrestler of the modern era. There is not a single company he didn't go to and transform it. From his time in Canadian independent promotions to his Belt Collector persona in AEW, Kenny Omega has held gold everywhere.

A separate article would be needed to go through all of his title reigns, so we'll focus on some of the biggest ones.

In New Japan Pro Wrestling, he lifted the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Intercontinental Championship, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship twice, IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship, IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship and the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship twice. On top of that, he won the G1 Climax in 2016, becoming the only foreigner to accomplish the feat.

In All Japan Pro Wrestling, Kenny Omega held the World Junior Heavyweight Championship while lifting the Pro Wrestling Guerilla Heavyweight Championship once. He's a one-time IMPACT Wrestling world champion.

In AEW, Kenny Omega won the AEW Tag Team Championship alongside Adam Page and is the reigning AEW World Champion and Lucha Libre AAA Mega Champion.

