Jon Moxley to kick AEW star out of Blackpool Combat Club and replace him with female star? Exploring potential swerve

The Blackpool Combat Club came into existence after former AEW star William Regal interfered in Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, and Bryan Danielson's, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, feud in March 2022. Later, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, formerly known as Cesaro, joined the faction after proving their worth.

Jon Moxley recently discussed the possibility of the Blackpool Combat Club going to Japan and also wished to recruit a female AEW star to the faction as a representative. The star in question is Marina Shafir. The Problem also replied to the former AEW World Champion positively.

This begs the question if Moxley is thinking about replacing an existing member of the faction, Bryan Danielson, with Shafir.

It is well known that The American Dragon's contract will be up later in 2024. Bryan recently revealed that after the current deal was off, he will wrestle five to ten matches a year.

Now, instead of bidding proper farewell to Danielson, AEW could do an angle where they would kick Bryan out of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The Jacksonville-based promotion could also garner ample heat towards Marina Shafir, as she would be the prime reason for the fan favorite Bryan Danielson's departure.

MJF praised Jon Moxley's decision to leave WWE and join AEW

Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, left WWE in 2019 to explore other options and eventually joined AEW. After signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Purveyor of Violence has turned out to be one of the biggest stars.

While MJF was writing an article for The Players' Tribune, he mentioned about having infinite respect for Jon regarding his decision to join AEW.

"The thing you have to understand with Mox [Jon Moxley] is that he chose AEW. Maybe that sounds obvious, but it’s not. It’s hard to explain. It’s like people have these weird emotional scars about wrestling, from so many years of there being only one game in town....He was part of WWE’s Plan A. He headlined there for half a decade. Was their world champ, was in their biggest stable, drew money, drew ratings. And in the absolute prime of his career he said, Thanks for the memories, thanks for the gigantic offer. But I’mma try this other thing over here," MJF shared.

Jon Moxley recently suffered a loss against Will Ospreay and David Finlay at Wrestle Kingdom 18 Pay-Per-View.

