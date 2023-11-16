Jon Moxley to be kicked out of Blackpool Combat Pool by former WWE star if he loses at AEW Full Gear 2023? Exploring the possibility

AEW Full Gear 2023 is around the corner, and Jon Moxley is set to compete in a huge match against Orange Cassidy for the International Championship. However, things could go from bad to worse for the Blackpool Combat Club Member if he fails to reclaim the gold, and here's why.

There seems to be a slight hint of dissension between BCC members Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. After the Swiss Superman failed to defeat Orange Cassidy for the International Title on a recent episode of Dynamite, Mox made his way to the ring and unleashed a vicious assault on the champion.

Business as usual for the Blackpool Combat Club, right? Only this time, Castagnoli did not seem too pleased with his comrade's actions. Wrestling veteran Bully Ray even noted as much while speaking on Busted Open Radio.

One could only imagine that this story is set to escalate in due course, especially if Moxley loses at Full Gear. The next step could be a civil war between the Blackpool Combat Club members, with Mox getting ousted from the group, but that remains to be seen.

Is Blackpool Combat Club's time in AEW coming to an end?

The Blackpool Combat Club has become a staple of AEW programming. Even after William Regal was deflected from the group, the faction has continued their dominance and involvement in some of the promotion's biggest storylines.

However, significant injuries to Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley have somewhat halted the stable's momentum, and many believe that the members would be better off going their separate ways.

There is a high likelihood that Tony Khan and his creative team can sense that as well, as all four members of the BCC have a ton of potential to play bigger roles for AEW. Full Gear 2023 might play a pivotal part in the downfall of the Blackpool Combat Club.

