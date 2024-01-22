Jon Moxley to leave Blackpool Combat Club and align with top AEW star? Exploring the possibility

On the most recent edition of AEW Collision, Jon Moxley laid out a challenge for the entire locker room. Surprisingly, the former WWE Superstar also called out his Blackpool Combat Club teammates.

This made fans speculate if Moxley is subtly hinting at a departure from the faction. If he does leave, the 38-year-old star could align himself with a top AEW star. The name being discussed is Eddie Kingston.

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley have a long history as both friends and enemies in AEW and beyond, stretching all the way back to the 2000s. At the Worlds End pay-per-view last month, the two faced off to determine who would become the inaugural Continental Champion.

Expand Tweet

The Mad King defied the odds and emerged victorious in that bout. Following the match, Moxley showed respect to the newly crowned champion.

As it is already known, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli despise Kingston and regularly call him a bum. This could ignite a feud featuring Bryan and Claudio against Moxley and Kingston, and the two teams could even battle at the 2024 Revolution pay-per-view this March.

Jon Moxley makes a bold prediction about himself for 2025

Jon Moxley has been a workhorse for All Elite Wrestling almost since the company's inception. Yet, despite being a top star, the 38-year-old has plenty of detractors.

While speaking with Comicbook.com, The Purveyor of Violence discussed his goals this year. The latter also spoke about being an improved wrestler in 2025.

I don't think people are expecting that and are wanting to already write off my career or place me in where exactly I am. And I don't necessarily like that. Maybe I fail miserably, but this year will be an exercise in me trying to go even further and get even better. And hopefully at the end of 2024, if you want to measure it by that is 2025, I'll be a completely different wrestler at a completely different level," he said.

Expand Tweet

On the most recent episode of Collision, the 38-year-old star defeated Shane Taylor in singles action.

Do you think Jon Moxley will leave The Blackpool Combat Club in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.