Jon Moxley, Malakai Black: Ranking the top 5 AEW Debuts in History

AEW's original aim was to disrupt the wrestling industry. They've done so, providing a viable alternative to disrupt WWE's monopoly in North American wrestling. Wrestlers have been unafraid to leave WWE to jump into Tony Khan's company, or join after being released from WWE.

A wrestler's debut can set the tone for their run in the company. As we saw with Miro, a lackluster debut kickstarted an underwhelming first few months for the Bulgarian Brute before he established himself as a monster heel. A great debut can establish a wrestler as a top star immediately not to mention the excitement and anticipation generated as a result.

Malakai Black's debut fits the latter, as people couldn't get enough of him. Black is just one of many memorable debuts in AEW. Let's look at the top five of them.

#5. Mr. Brodie Lee introduced on AEW Dynamite as the Exalted One

Mr. Brodie Lee

The Dark Order was meandering on AEW. It had little direction, but constantly spoke of the Exalted One.

Finally, he showed up. And what a moment it was! SoCal Uncensored hit the ring to mock Dark Order's Evil Uno and Stu Grayson and claimed there was no Exalted One.

Suddenly a video played, with a distorted voice and a creature appeared in a white hoodie. When the camera zoomed in, it was former WWE Tag Team Champion Luke Harper or, as he was called in AEW, Mr. Brodie Lee. As soon as the camera returned to the ring, Lee was in the ring and took out Christopher Daniels.

The Exalted One Brodie Lee already making moves!! 😨 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BBnTvoweN3 — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 19, 2020

In just one segment, Brodie Lee was established as a danger to everyone in AEW, and Dark Order went from just another faction to one of the most dangerous ones as it attacked the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

