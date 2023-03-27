Jon Moxley must return to WWE and face SmackDown Superstar who holds 5-0 record against him

Jon Moxley has a deep history with WWE, as he was a major star in the promotion for several years. While he's since shaken off the "Dean Ambrose" persona, he could return to WWE to settle the score with Drew McIntyre, who holds five victories over the AEW star in televised matches.

Early in their WWE tenure, McIntyre suffered two defeats against Moxley during house shows when the two clashed at WWE Live: Road To WrestleMania 2012. In 2018, they clashed during an episode of RAW where The Scottish Warrior secured his first win over the AEW star. A year later, they locked horns on four occasions, with the former Royal Rumbler winner winning all those bouts.

As The Heart and Soul of AEW, Moxley has come a long way from his WWE tenure and is now considered one of the biggest stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Similarly, Drew McIntyre has become a main eventer in WWE, and the two could have a massive grudge match at this point in their careers.

Fans anticipating the clash will, unfortunately, have to wait until around 2027 to see whether this potential match materializes in WWE since Moxley is under a very lengthy contract with AEW.

Jon Moxley reportedly had backstage heat with CM Punk

CM Punk recently set the wrestling world ablaze when he shared a fiery Instagram Story. In his post, Punk seemingly claimed to have set the record straight on the drama before AEW All Out 2022. The Second City Saint took shots at Chris Jericho and Dave Meltzer while suggesting that Moxley initially refused to lose to him.

Per a report by Fightful Select, Jon Moxley and CM Punk have actual heat with each other, which has seemingly been confirmed by The Second City Saint's now-deleted Instagram Story.

The report added that Moxley made some statements after the Brawl Out incident that further corroborated these claims. It's unclear how accurate these reports are, but The Purveyor of Violence seems to have a lot to address in AEW before he can potentially return to WWE.

