Jon Moxley to officially replace Wheeler Yuta with 32-year-old AEW star in Death Riders? Looking at the chances 

At Revolution 2025, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is scheduled to lock horns with Cope for his title. The Purveyor of Violence has been champion since he defeated Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024. Furthermore, his Death Riders faction has been wreaking havoc in the promotion.

For the longest time, it appeared as if Moxley would easily defeat the Rated R Superstar at the upcoming pay-per-view. However, the WWE Hall of Famer is heading to Revolution with more momentum. Due to recent developments in this storyline, the AEW World Champion seems weak.

On the recent episode of Collision, his trusted mentee Wheeler Yuta shook his Revolution opponents' hand and this made Moxley furious.

Jon Moxley might kick the Death Riders member out of his faction at the upcoming pay-per-view. Additionally, fans might also witness Jay White's heel turn, which he could do so by attacking Cope and costing him his match. This segment could eventually end with the Death Riders brutally attacking Yuta and eliminating him from the group. In his place, the former WWE Champion could recruit White.

AEW Revolution match card

AEW Revolution 2025 will feature some of the biggest stars in the company such as Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm and more.

Here is the show's entire match card:

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope - World Championship match

Women's World Championship - "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

TBS Championship match - Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

World Tag Team Championship match - The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) (with MVP) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)

Trios match - "Big Boom!" A.J. and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe) (with Big Justice) vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden)

Continental Championship match - Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

International Championship match - Konosuke Takeshita (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Kenny Omega

#1 contender to the World Championship match - Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Singles match - MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Steel Cage match - Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Revolution 2025 will take place later this month in LA, California at the Crypto.com Arena.

