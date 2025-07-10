Jon Moxley to officially unveil the newest member of The Death Riders at AEW All In? Exploring the possibility

The Death Riders have been wreaking havoc on the AEW locker room since their formation last year. Their leader, Jon Moxley, is the reigning AEW World Champion, and at All In 2025, he will put his title on the line against "Hangman" Adam Page. Apart from the former Shield member, this faction consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac.

For the past few weeks, the Death Riders have hinted at expansion. The addition of new members will make them much stronger than they are currently, and the former Dean Ambrose is well aware of this. At All In 2025, fans might get to witness Moxley unveil the newest member of his stable, Gabe Kidd.

For the past few weeks, Gabe Kidd has been seen with the Death Riders multiple times. The reigning IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion helped Moxley retain the AEW World Title at Dynamite: Beach Break and briefly featured in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. Interestingly, he yet again arrived to help this group on Dynamite this week.

It appears like the NJPW star is already a member of the Death Riders. All the Perveyor of Violence has to do is officially unveil him at All In.

Unofficial Death Riders member Gabe Kidd called The Rock a nerd

A few days back, WWE legend The Rock posted a clip on Instagram in which he was seen wearing NJPW merch. Gabe Kidd responded to this by calling the People's Champ a nerd.

This is what the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion said on a recent episode of Battleground Podcast.

"It's Dwayne Johnson, man. Come on, man. Jumanji Two (...) he's a nerd, he's not The Rock anymore. He's a little cosplayer of what he used to be," said Kidd.

Gabe Kidd is one of the biggest names in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Fans are eventually expecting him to sign with All Elite Wrestling permanently in the future.

