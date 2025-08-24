Jon Moxley to be replaced by AEW star in a shocking twist at Forbidden Door 2025? Exploring the possibility

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 24, 2025 05:06 GMT
Former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Jon Moxley and his soldiers are poised to go to war against a group of rivals inside a steel cage at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. If The One True King fails to lead his team to victory this Sunday, he could be ejected from the group and replaced by a long-time friend of his in an unbelievably shocking twist - the latter being none other than Eddie Kingston.

After saving Darby Allin from having his neck destroyed once again by Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, Will Ospreay issued a challenge to Jon Moxley and his teammates, daring them to face him and his allies in a Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door 2025. The Aerial Assassin revealed that he would be joining forces with Darby, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and The Golden Lovers. Mox, on his part, reached out to The Young Bucks and will once again rely on his NJPW henchman, Gabe Kidd, as well.

The upcoming Steel Cage match between Team Ospreay and the Death Riders will no doubt be an exhibition of brutality and violence. However, if Moxley and his allies end up on the losing side, the former AEW World Champion might shockingly find himself on the chopping block, as his stablemates could turn on him due to his recent failures. To make things more interesting, his position in the group could be taken by Mox's longtime friend, Eddie Kingston.

The Mad King has been on the mend since suffering a broken leg during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Resurgence last year. Although fans expect Kingston to oppose the Death Riders when he returns, Tony Khan could book a shocking twist and have him take over the reigns from Jon Moxley after the latter is ejected from the faction.

Such an angle is entirely speculative, however, especially considering the disdain that the former AEW Continental Champion has for his bitter foe, Claudio Castagnoli.

Match card for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

All Elite Wrestling will host the 2025 iteration of Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London, England. Nine star-studded matches have been announced for the PPV's main card, featuring recognized names from AEW, NJPW, CMLL, and Stardom.

  • Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin (c) vs Brodido vs FTR [World Tag Team Championship Match]
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) vs Swerve Strickland [Unified Championship Match]
  • Toni Storm (c) vs Athena [Women's World Championship Match]
  • Mercedes Mone (c) vs Alex Windsor vs Persephone vs Bozilla [Four-Way TBS Championship Match]
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) vs Hiromu Takahashi [TNT Championship Match]
  • Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs Nigel McGuinness [IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match]
  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs Killswitch and Kip Sabian
  • Hangman Adam Page (c) vs MJF [Men's World Championship Match]
  • Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and The Golden Lovers vs The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd [Lights Out Steel Cage Match]
Official poster for Forbidden Door 2025 [Source: AEW&#039;s X profile]
Official poster for Forbidden Door 2025 [Source: AEW's X profile]

It remains to be seen what TK and his creative team have planned for fans this Sunday.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
