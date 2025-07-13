Jon Moxley to return to WWE with a reformed Shield? 5 possible directions for the former AEW Champion following All In loss

Jon Moxley's reign of terror came to an end at All In: Texas. Hangman Page forced The One True King to tap out in their violent Texas Deathmatch to become the new AEW World Champion.

The contest will go down as one of the most important matches in AEW history. The bout saw interferences from the Death Riders, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, and Bryan Danielson.

The contest was no less than a war, with both stars pushing each other to the limits. In the end, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy decimated the Cincinnati native and freed the AEW World Title from his clutches.

Now that he is no longer the World Champion, it would be intriguing to see what The Purveyor of Violence does next. From settling scores with a past rival to returning to a familiar promotion, The Ace of AEW could explore several intriguing scenarios. In this article, let's look at five possible directions for Jon Moxley after his loss at All In.

#5. Jon Moxley could add Jack Perry to the Death Riders

The Death Riders did everything possible to help Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Championship at All In: Texas. Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, and Gabe Kidd took care of the majority of the babyfaces who came to help Hangman Page.

Although Moxley could not win at All In, the Death Riders might continue as a faction in the coming months. However, The One True King could make some major changes to ensure that the group remains a fearsome entity.

Jon Moxley could add Jack Perry to his heel group in the near future. The Scapegoat has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since losing the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear 2024.

Jack Perry was one of the most despicable heels in AEW in 2024, and he could be a valuable asset to the Death Riders. The former TNT Champion could cut ties with The Elite and join forces with a much more intimidating faction.

With another ally in his corner, Moxley could resume his mission to eliminate complacency from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#4. Jon Moxley could re-align with Eddie Kingston to feud with the Death Riders

Jon Moxley's loss at All In is bound to have serious repercussions. The Purveyor of Violence might not remain the leader of the Death Riders for too long, as Claudio Castagnoli could soon replace him.

The Swiss Superman and the other Death Riders could betray the erstwhile Dean Ambrose in the coming weeks. The group could launch a heinous assault on their leader, putting him on the sidelines for weeks.

It could be a lesson for Jon Moxley, who destroyed names like Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin in a similar manner.

The Ace of All Elite Wrestling could return as a babyface a few weeks later to settle the score with his former allies. Moxley could be joined by a returning Eddie Kingston, who has not been seen in the squared circle since May 2024.

The Mad King could be the one who prompts Moxley to return to his babyface roots. The two sides could have a lengthy feud, which could culminate with Moxley putting an end to the group he created.

#3. Jon Moxley could return to WWE to reform The Shield

Jon Moxley's fourth reign as the AEW World Champion will forever be remembered as an important one. The Purveyor of Violence did an incredible job as a merciless tyrant, which made Hangman Page's eventual triumph even more special.

The One True King played a massive role in the drastic improvement in AEW's weekly programming. The Death Riders' leader had reiterated on numerous occasions that he intends to help his opponents realize their true potential during his title reign.

While he used many indefensible tactics, Moxley somewhat succeeded in inculcating a fighting spirit in the AEW roster. Now that he has fulfilled his grand purpose, Jon Moxley could look to conquer some other territories.

In a shocking turn of events, Moxley could leave AEW in the coming months to rejoin WWE. The Cincinnati native could opt for an early exit from All Elite Wrestling to explore new storylines in his old workplace. The Purveyor of Violence could return to the Stamford-based promotion to reform The Shield.

Seth Rollins' recent knee injury is likely to keep him out of action for a while. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has also not been seen in the company for the past three months.

The trio could choose to work together upon their respective returns, bringing back one of the most beloved factions of the modern era. It would be one of the most legendary moments in pro wrestling history if The Shield reunites once again in WWE.

#2. Jon Moxley could resume his feud with Darby Allin

In September 2024, Jon Moxley defeated Darby Allin to become the new No.1 contender for the AEW World Title. The Purveyor of Violence eventually went on to dethrone Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream 2024.

Had Allin defeated The One True King, the Death Riders might have never come close to the AEW World Championship. In the following months, The Invisible Man went back and forth with the villainous faction several times.

The former AEW World Champion and his allies brutally attacked Darby Allin on the final episode of AEW Rampage in December 2024. The heinous attack put Allin on the sidelines for the next seven months.

At All In: Texas, Darby Allin descended from the rafters to attack the Death Riders. Allin's interference played a major role in Moxley's loss to Hangman Page.

The One True King would be infuriated with Allin being involved in his business at All In. Having lost the coveted title, Moxley could decide to set his sights on the former TNT Champion again.

The two stars could pick things up from where they left off and continue their intense feud. The rivalry could culminate at All Out 2025, where Allin could finally get his redemption against Jon Moxley.

#1. Jon Moxley could put his career on the line against Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley put an end to Bryan Danielson's full-time pro wrestling career at WrestleDream 2024. The Purveyor of Violence destroyed The American Dragon in their World Title match to become the new champion.

The Leader of the Yes Movement had been absent from AEW since his loss to Moxley until he made his return at All In: Texas. Danielson made a surprise appearance to single-handedly take out Gabe Kidd, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta.

Following his loss at All In, Jon Moxley could shift his attention towards The American Dragon. However, Danielson could only agree to face Moxley if the latter puts his career on the line this time around.

Ultimately, The One True King could agree to the stipulation. The two stars could engage in an intense singles encounter on a pay-per-view, where Moxley could barely defeat his former ally.

However, Bryan Danielson could get his redemption by inflicting maximum damage to Moxley in this contest.

