Jon Moxley's new ally, Squash match - 3 surprises Tony Khan could pull off on AEW Dynamite this week

The upcoming episode of Dynamite, which will take place on September 4, 2024, will emanate from UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. So far, only two bouts have been added to the match card for the event.

A trios match pitting the team of AEW World Trios Champions PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli against Will Opsreay, Kyle O'Reilly, and Orange Cassidy will take place on Wednesday.

Mariah May is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Nyla Rose on the program. With All Out inching closer with each passing day, here are three surprises Tony Khan could pull off on AEW Dynamite this week to spice things up.

Trending

#1 Jon Moxley forms a new stable

Jon Moxley returned to Dynamite last week after being absent since Forbidden Door 2024. He seemingly turned heel on August 28, when he opened the show and called out Darby Allin for a future chat.

Later in a backstage segment, fans saw Marina Shafir making a surprise appearance. She attacked the security guards while Moxley stood there and watched her lay waste to the crew members.

All this hinted that Moxley and Shafir have allied, forming a heel stable. On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, he could try to recruit more members to his new stable.

Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli will be a perfect fit, as they are his long-time stablemates. Moreover, combining forces with Moxley will also give the champions' characters a new direction. They have been playing nice for a while now, and it is seemingly time for a change.

#2 Mercedes Mone and Kamille attack Hikaru Shida

Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Britt Baker at All In. She now has a new challenger. On the latest edition of Collision, Hikaru Shika defeated Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, and Serena Deeb in a four-way match to earn a shot at the TBS Championship.

Shida will challenge The CEO for her TBS Title at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view. But before that, she warned Mone to watch her back as she will be at Dynamite this week.

The former Sasha Banks could plan to take Shida out on Dynamite with the help of her ally, Kamille, to weaken her before the upcoming duel.

#3 Mariah May squashes Nyla Rose on Dynamite

Ever since Mariah May turned heel, she has been unstoppable. She defeated Toni Storm at All In and became the new AEW Women's World Champion. On Wednesday, she will defend her newly won title against Nyla Rose.

Expand Tweet

Given May's passion and effort in acquiring the belt, she will ensure she doesn't lose it for a long time. Hence, fans could see her squashing her opponent to retain the gold.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback