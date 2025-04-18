Jon Moxley's old friend returns, Iconic WWE tag team reunites? - 5 things Tony Khan must do at AEW Summer Blockbuster

AEW's product has witnessed a resurgence in 2025. In the past four months, Tony Khan has maintained a hot streak of great weekly episodes and impressive pay-per-views.

The Jacksonville-based promotion has announced another television special, which will be one of the last stops for the company before All In Texas. The promotion has revealed that a special show called 'Summer Blockbuster' will air on June 11, and the episode will seemingly run for four hours.

The first-ever edition of the said television special will emanate from The Moda Center in Portland. It will be intriguing to see what surprises Tony Khan has in store for the fans for this event, as he would be eager to continue the recent momentum AEW has gathered with its praiseworthy content.

In this article, let's look at five things Tony Khan must do at AEW Summer Blockbuster.

#5. A returning Eddie Kingston could battle Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has been presented as an invincible force ever since he captured the AEW World Title at WrestleDream 2024. However, The Purveyor of Violence might find himself in a vulnerable spot if Eddie Kingston steps up to the occasion.

The Mad King has been away from in-ring competition since May 2024. The Last of a Dying Breed was last seen in action in NJPW against Gabe Kidd, a match where he suffered a tibial fracture, torn ACL, and meniscus tear in his right knee.

While he has stayed away from All Elite Wrestling, the former Continental Champion must be keeping an eye on the chaos caused by Jon Moxley in the Jacksonville-based promotion. With reports of Kingston soon getting his medical clearance to compete, The Mad King could soon go after The One True King.

If Eddie Kingston gets the clearance to return to the squared circle in the coming weeks, he must make his return to AEW at Summer Blockbuster. The 43-year-old veteran could emerge as a surprise opponent for Jon Moxley, who might not be expecting to cross paths with his former best friend.

During the four-hour television special, the two stars could engage in an intense battle for the AEW World Title, leaving the Portland audience in delight. Although Kingston may not win this contest, he could make a strong statement by pushing Moxley to his limits in this match.

#4. Christian Cage and Cope could finally reunite

At Dynasty 2025, Cope was brutally assaulted by FTR after the trio failed to dethrone The Death Riders as the AEW World Trios Champions. Now that his longtime allies are no longer in his corner, The Ultimate Opportunist may turn to his former best friend to help him get his payback.

Christian Cage's time in The Patriarchy could be coming to an end. At Revolution 2025, Captain Charisma capitalized on his guaranteed World Title shot, only to be choked out by Jon Moxley. The loss has had a huge effect on Cage's position in the group, as Nick Wayne seems to have lost trust in the leadership of The Patriarch.

The upcoming few weeks could see an internal struggle within The Patriarchy. The former TNT Champion could attempt to keep Nick Wayne on his side, but The Prodigy could constantly defy him with his actions. At AEW Summer Blockbuster, the villainous faction could finally turn its back on Christian Cage.

Cage could find himself on the receiving end of an assault before Cope could shockingly emerge to rescue Cage from his allies. It would be an emotional moment for Captain Charisma, who would be stunned to see The Rated-R Superstar coming to his aid despite their past differences.

The duo could go on to hug in the middle of the ring to complete their much-awaited reunion.

#3. The Young Bucks must destroy Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page

At Dynasty 2025, The Young Bucks shockingly returned to AEW to cost Swerve Strickland his World Title match against Jon Moxley. In the latest episode of Dynamite, the duo had a chat with Hangman Page backstage, where they seemingly tried to mend fences with the former AEW World Champion.

The Anxious Millennial Cowboy has gradually turned babyface in the past few weeks. Hangman Page is in a very confused state regarding his relationship with Swerve Strickland, who has repeatedly expressed remorse for everything he did to Page during their rivalry.

The Young Bucks will not be too glad about the improving relations between Swerve and Hangman. The former AEW World Tag Team Champions intend to use The Hanger as a pawn in their mission to destroy The Realest One. However, Page might not be on board with The Bucks' plan.

At AEW Summer Blockbuster, The Young Bucks could launch a heinous assault on Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page. The duo could destroy the two stars with all kinds of weapons, leaving them lifeless in the ring.

The Hanger and The New Flavor will be left with no choice but to team up after suffering a beatdown at the hands of the EVPs. The two former AEW World Champions could ultimately go on to battle The Bucks at All In Texas to put an end to this bitter rivalry.

#2. Adam Cole vs. Josh Alexander could steal the show at AEW Summer Blockbuster

Josh Alexander finally made his AEW debut in the latest episode of Dynamite. The Walking Weapon battled Hangman Page in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament after being revealed as the Wild Card Entrant.

While he couldn't win the contest, The Ronin made a huge move by joining The Don Callis Family immediately after his match with The Hanger. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion is an exciting prospect, and Tony Khan could push him as a singles act going forward.

At AEW Summer Blockbuster, Josh Alexander could lock horns with Adam Cole for the TNT Championship. The two stars could have a mini-feud which could ultimately culminate in a solid match on June 11.

The Panama Playboy will need to defend his newly won TNT Championship against quality opponents to solidify his reign. Daniel Garcia's TNT Championship reign suffered from a lack of title defenses, and Tony Khan would not want to repeat the same mistake with Adam Cole.

The leader of The Paragon could cement himself as a fighting champion by conquering The Walking Weapon in Portland. It would also be a perfect set-up for a feud between The Paragon and The Don Callis Family.

#1. Britt Baker could return to set up a match with Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter is currently competing in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. While she is a major star in her own right, the presence of Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander means that Hayter may not end up winning the prestigious tournament.

If the Ever-Shiniest Striker does not win The Owen, she could face a familiar face at All In Texas. At AEW Summer Blockbuster, Britt Baker could make her much-anticipated return to the Jacksonville-based promotion to set up a match with Jamie Hayter on July 12.

The DMD could finally turn heel by attacking her former protege during this four-hour television special. All Elite Wrestling has lost several major names in recent months, and Tony Khan wouldn't want Baker to join that list.

Khan could bring back The Doctor this summer to finally have her much-awaited feud with the English star.

