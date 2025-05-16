Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks to force Tony Khan to sign 28-year-old star to AEW? Looking at the chances

This week on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley managed to retain his World Championship by the skin of his teeth, courtesy of a major assist from an NJPW star. The One True King and his Death Riders also seem to have solidified their alliance with The Young Bucks against the top babyfaces of the promotion's roster. These developments could lead to Mox and the EVPs forcing Tony Khan to sign the aforementioned 28-year-old New Japan talent to All Elite Wrestling - the latter being none other than Gabe Kidd.

Jon Moxley defended the AEW World Title against Samoa Joe inside a steel cage on Dynamite: Beach Break this past Wednesday. The challenger came very close to reclaiming the belt, especially after his allies Powerhouse Hobbs and Willow Nightingale managed to incapacitate the champion's stablemates Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, and Marina Shafir. However, after a figure in a hoodie passed Moxley his championship briefcase in the cage, the latter clobbered Joe on the head with it and pinned him to retain.

The mystery individual, surprisingly, turned out to be NJPW's Gabe Kidd, who afterwards seemed to align with The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Kazuchika Okada, joining the heels in beating down The Samoan Submission Machine and Kenny Omega, who had tried to make the save for Joe. Thankfully, Swerve Strickland arrived to take out the AEW EVPs and their new associates, forcing them to retreat as The Realest issued the challenge for an Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing 2025.

Viewers are still buzzing about Dynamite: Beach Break, especially over Gabe Kidd's unexpected involvement in the finish. The Bullet Club War Dogs member is known to have a penchant for violence and could be an asset to both The Death Riders and The Elite moving forward. To that end, Matthew, Nicholas Jackson, and Jon Moxley could force Tony Khan to sign the former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion to an AEW contract.

This could all unfold as part of a storyline, with TK initially refusing to bring in the War Ready brawler because of his past criticisms of his promotion. However, in kayfabe, The Bucks had physically ambushed the All Elite head honcho last year, and they could coerce the latter to sign Kidd to spare himself another beatdown, but this time with Moxley by their side.

Gabe Kidd's recent history with AEW's top guys

Gabe Kidd's appearance on Dynamite: Beach Break has shocked numerous viewers, especially given his prior, vocal remarks against the promotion.

However, the 28-year-old star has storyline ties with many of the names he was featured alongside to close the show. Most notably, Kidd faced (and lost to) Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty 2025, in The Cleaner's first match after recovering from severe diverticulitis.

The Englishman and his War Dogs teammates also lost a multi-person tag bout to The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers earlier this month at NJPW Resurgence. However, Kidd has seemingly never shared the ring with Jon Moxley.

