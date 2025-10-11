Jon Moxley to use WWE Hall of Famer to make Darby Allin quit at AEW WrestleDream? Exploring the chances 

At WrestleDream 2025, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley are going to lock horns in an "I Quit" match. The rivalry between the two men has been one of the best things going on in All Elite Wrestling right now, and fans are expecting their upcoming match to deliver.

AEW loyalists are well aware of Moxley and Allin's resiliency. Neither man is going to utter "I Quit" easily. However, there is a strong possibility that The Daredevil will say it, not because of fear for his own life, but for the safety of WWE Hall of Famer Sting.

Sting and Darby Allin share a strong relationship. The latter considers the former his mentor. Furthermore, they are former World Tag Team Champions. Jon Moxley is aware of the bond between the two wrestlers and might use this to his advantage. He might kidnap The Stinger and bring him to WrestleDream.

During Moxley vs. Allin, the Death Riders' leader could command his faction to bring the legend to the ring and put him in a life-threatening situation. Seeing his father figure in a precarious position, The Daredevil might have no other choice but to utter the words "I Quit". This would be a great way to end this match. Furthermore, this would open the possibility for the former WCW World Heavyweight Champions' in-ring return.

All this is just speculation at this point. Only time will tell what the future holds for Allin, Moxley, and Sting.

WrestleDream 2025 match card

Six matches have been announced for WrestleDream so far. Four of them are title bouts.

Here is the entire lineup:

Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks - $500K Tag team match

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe - TNT Championship match

Kris Statlander (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm - Women's World Championship match

Brodido vs. Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita - World Tag Team Championship

"Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe - World Championship match

Darby Allin vs. Jon Moxley - "I Quit" match

WrestleDream will take place on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

