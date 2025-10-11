Security guard who tackled Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite explains his actions

AEW star Darby Allin is going to lock horns with Jon Moxley in an "I Quit" match at WrestleDream 2025. Fans are expecting this showdown to be bloody and brutal.

This week's Dynamite was main-evented by Orange Cassidy vs. The Death Riders' Pac. This match was quite good, and Cassidy emerged victorious after tricking his opponent into taking the pin. Interestingly, after this showdown, Darby Allin appeared in the crowd and began taunting The Ba*tard.

The former Neville took the bait and chased The Daredevil. However, the latter sprayed something in Pac's eyes. Eventually, the rest of The Death Riders showed up, and there was complete chaos in the arena. Suddenly, Allin was seen holding a Molotov cocktail. He was about to light it and throw it at the heel faction, but an AEW security guard tackled and neutralized him.

A few hours ago, the guard, Sam, explained his actions on X. He stated that the only reason he tackled Allin was for the safety of the fans in attendance.

"My actions had nothing to do with the "show" and everything to do with the safety of others. You can debate the tackle. I'm just glad we're not dealing with the alternative headlines that read unhinged AEW talent seriously injured Jacksonville fans. Numerous lawsuits are filed." wrote Sam.

Sam @Security__Sam My actions had nothing to do with the "show" and everything to do with the safety of others. You can debate the tackle. I'm just glad we're not dealing with the alternative headlines that read unhinged AEW talent seriously injured Jacksonville fans. Numerous lawsuits are filed.

The rivalry between Allin and Moxley has been captivating so far. In their Coffin match at All Out, the former Dean Ambrose won with the help of The Death Riders. However, The Daredevil might even the score at the upcoming pay-per-view.

"I’m the motherf***ing face of this company," says Darby Allin

In a recent episode of Steve-O's Wild Ride! Darby Allin claimed that he was the face of All Elite Wrestling.

"I’m the motherf***ing face of this company because I’m willing to go places no one else will go for this company.’ I put an AEW flag on top of Mount Everest. Ain’t nobody doing that, you know what I mean?” he said. [H/T: RSN]

Darby Allin might become the AEW World Champion someday. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

