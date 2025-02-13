Karma strikes, Shocking last-minute match - 3 Directions for MJF at AEW Grand Slam Australia

AEW Grand Slam Australia could possibly be one of the most important and historic shows in the company's history.

This is the first time the promotion is organizing a show in the land down under and fans across the world are excited for it.

Grand Slam Australia will feature five matches:

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews - Continental Championship match

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Harley Cameron - TBS Championship match

Mariah May (c) vs. "Timeless" Toni Storm (with Luther) - Women's World Championship match

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega vs. The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita) - tag team match

Jay White and Cope vs. Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) (with Marina Shafir) - Brisbane Brawl

The above match card appears impeccable. However, the Salt of the Earth is not featured on it. It is unlikely that he will make an appearance on the upcoming TV special but if he does, it will be a welcome surprise.

Here are 3 directions for MJF at AEW Grand Slam Australia.

#3. MJF on AEW Grand Slam Australia commentary

MJF is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. He is a generational talent when it comes to speaking on the microphone. Additionally, he is an immensely skilled in-ring worker and a former International Champion and the longest-reigning World Champion in the history of the company.

With talking skills this good, he would make a brilliant commentator. Even though it is highly unlikely, fans across the world would be more than happy to see the New York native on commentary duties during Grand Slam Australia.

#2. A shocking last-minute match

For the time being, five matches have been announced for the upcoming TV special. Three of them will be contested for titles and the other two will be tag team bouts. However, Tony Khan might surprise everyone by booking MJF in a last-minute showdown.

MJF has recently been engrossed in a rivalry with Jeff Jarrett, Dustin Rhodes, and Hangman Adam Page.

He has been disrespecting Jarrett and Rhodes for a while now, for which he has not yet faced any consequences. However, it looks like Hangman Page has his number.

The feud between the two men has officially kicked off and they will certainly lock horns in the future. Interestingly, to the shock of fans, Khan could add MJF vs. Hangman to AEW Grand Slam's match card. Viewers would also not mind if they got MJF vs. Jarrett or MJF vs. Rhodes.

#1. MJF gets struck by karma

In the brief rivalry between Jarrett and Friedman, the latter mocked the WWE Hall of Famer for his issues with alcohol and his marriage to Karen Jarrett.

The two men have not locked horns yet. However, last month after Jarrett lost his match against Claudio Castagnoli on Dynamite, the Salt of the Earth brutally attacked and humiliated him.

At AEW Grand Slam Australia, MJF might finally pay for his actions. If Jarrett smashes the former AEW World Champion's head with a guitar, it would make for some must-watch TV. This moment will probably go viral and help the company's online presence.

