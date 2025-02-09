Kenny Omega to form a new faction in AEW by bringing in released WWE stars? Exploring the possibility

Upon his return to AEW, Kenny Omega has been flying solo as he is no longer affiliated with any major faction. Could he look to his connections and reunite with some released WWE Superstars?

Gallows and Anderson have their fair share of history with The Best Bout Machine. Apart from being former members of Bullet Club, the three worked together briefly in 2020 when IMPACT was in partnership with AEW. The trio would compete alongside one another as The Good Brothers were brought in as allies of The Elite. This rendition of the group had the trio and The Young Bucks as stablemates.

Kenny Omega has been dealing with The Don Callis Family with Will Ospreay by his side. However, once this partnership ends, he could need a long-term set of allies. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were released earlier today by WWE, and Omega could look to enlist their services once more.

Trending

Seeing as Omega is no longer with The Elite, and on talking terms with his former co-members, he could look to find some allies. This could be a new faction on the rise, and he could bring some of his other real-life friends such as Kota Ibushi to name a few.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Kenny Omega will be ending a long-term rivalry for a much bigger cause

Despite their history with one another, The Cleaner and Will Ospreay have decided to let bygones be bygones as they both have to deal with The Don Callis Family that has been plaguing their careers. At AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Omega and Ospreay will be facing off against Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher of the heel faction.

On paper and based on some of the run-ins they've had with their enemies, Omega and Ospreay look to be in good form. But only time will tell whether they can hold their own once the bell rings. Takeshita and Fletcher have already proven they can work as a unit, as they had an impressive win over the Hounds of Hell a few days ago on Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

Kenny Omega's first feud since returning to AEW full-time has immediately forced him to dig deep and push himself to his limits. It remains to be seen how he'll fare next week at Grand Slam: Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback