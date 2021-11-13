Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page - 5 possible finishes for the AEW World Championship - Ex-WWE star interferes, Bray Wyatt to finally debut?

As the third edition of AEW Full Gear is fast approaching, fans have been wondering whether or not Hangman Page will fulfill his prophecy of becoming the world champion.

The rivalry between Omega and Page has been one of AEW's most engrossing. It has involved friendship, heartbreak, and betrayal. That will culminate this Saturday when Kenny Omega puts his coveted prize on the line against the no.1 contender, Hangman Page.

Tony Khan has gone all out in portraying two different facets of this storyline. After splitting up with his former tag team partner, The Cleaner reached the pinnacle of his career. Meanwhile, The Cowboy dealt with self-esteem issues which derailed his momentum.

Page seems laser-focused, heading into what is almost certainly the biggest match of his career.

The company has made Omega a force to be reckoned with during the entire pandemic era. It is hard to imagine him dropping the AEW World Championship.

Tony Khan must plan a decisive outcome to close the upcoming pay-per-view. A couple of swerves could give an exhilarating experience to anyone watching. That said, let's get down to five possible finishes for the World Championship match between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega.

#5 Kenny Omega retains his AEW World Championship clean at Full Gear

MurphTheItohStan @MakiItohSimp142 Kenny Omega is officially the longest reigning AEW World Champion in history! That’s some Goat stuff☺️ Kenny Omega is officially the longest reigning AEW World Champion in history! That’s some Goat stuff☺️ https://t.co/V9cnP9byzL

Kenny Omega retaining his AEW World Championship clean against Hangman Page shouldn't come as a surprise this Saturday. The Best Bout Machine has carried a rising company on his back during the pandemic era.

He's arguably one of the best, if not the best wrestler in pro wrestling today. The fact he has held the top prize for almost a year is a testament to the trust that the higher-ups at AEW have shown him.

There's no doubt Hangman Page has all the credentials in the world to be a champion. Is he capable of bringing more eyeballs and mainstream attention to the product than Omega?

It's a sad reality, but Page isn't as influential as Omega yet. This explains Tony Khan putting the company's top prize on stars like Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley in the first place.

With Bryan Danielson steadily emerging as the next possible contender for the world title, the company might book him to dethrone Omega down the road.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell