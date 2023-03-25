Kevin Owens could form a heel stable if major AEW stars join WWE 

Kevin Owens has finally reunited with Sami Zayn and the duo have a blockbuster match lined up at WWE WrestleMania 39. But what if the alliance is short-lived and The Prizefighter goes over to the dark side once again?

Now, one would ask why would Owens turn heel when he is enjoying such a great run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Well, the answer lies in two major All Elite Wrestling stars possibly jumping ship to the global juggernaut. We are talking about AEW EVPs The Young Bucks, whose contract seemingly ends within the next 12 months.

Matt and Nick Jackson have a rich history with Kevin Owens, having been a part of the heel faction, The Mount Rushmore of Wrestling, during their time in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. Current AEW star Adam Cole was the fourth member of the group.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are scheduled to challenge The Usos for the tag team titles at The Show of Shows. Many expect the Canadian stars to dethrone the Bloodline members and end their long feud with the Roman Reigns-led faction. But what if Jey and Jimmy Uso emerge victorious?

Dissension might slowly start creeping in between KO and Zayn throughout the rest of the year. It would be the perfect opportunity for the Stamford-based company to have The Young Bucks make their WWE debut by confronting the fractured duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The former Universal Champion could then take advantage of the situation and backstab his long-time frenemy, turning heel and aligning with Matt and Nick Jackson once again.

The trio could be booked as an unstoppable force, potentially challenging for the top titles in WWE.

WWE veteran recently commented on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's roles reversing from their earlier days

While speaking on the recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran highlighted how Sami Zayn has been getting a bigger reaction than Kevin Owens nowadays.

Cornette added that was not the case during the duo's Ring of Honor stint, with Owens (fka Kevin Steen) being "the guy" and Zayn (fka El Generico) the "little buddy."

"They started with Kevin Owens coming out and he got a pop but then they transitioned to the Sami music and the fans lose their sh*t. And for a long time is fed like, in the Ring of Honor days, Steen was the guy and Generico was the little buddy and now the worms have turned," said Cornette. [0:08-0:29]

It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn getting a much greater fan alienates him from Kevin Owens, leading to the latter potentially turning heel in the future.

Do you think KO and Zayn's latest alliance will run for a long time?

