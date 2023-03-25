"Generico was the little buddy" - WWE veteran says Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's roles have reversed over the years

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently claimed that the roles have been reversed between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Owens and Zayn recently reunited on WWE television in their feud against The Bloodline. The two men have known each other since their days on the independent circuit and could be on the verge of winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships from the Usos.

On the recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette stated that Zayn (formerly known as El Generico) played the "little buddy" role while accompanying KO (formerly known as Kevin Steen). However, the former Honorary Uce now feels like the bigger star.

"They started with Kevin Owens coming out and he got a pop but then they transitioned to the Sami music and the fans lose their sh*t. And for a long time is fed like, in the Ring of Honor days, Steen was the guy and Generico was the little buddy and now the worms have turned," said Cornette. [0:08-0:29]

Jim Cornette discussed the difference between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn in their storyline with Roman Reigns

Cornette recently discussed the difference between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn in their storyline with Roman Reigns.

In his latest title defense, Reigns defeated Zayn to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal title. Meanwhile, he has also had a fallout with Jey Uso, however, The Right Hand Man recently pledged allegiance to The Bloodline once again.

On an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the former WWE personality reviewed the backstage segment between Reigns and Jey from the red brand. Cornette even pointed out the difference between Zayn and Jey's antics when The Tribal Chief questioned their loyalty.

"That's where Roman is telling Jey, 'I haven't seen you, I haven't heard from you. You know, you leave us hanging and now you're back making decisions. Are you Bloodline, are you part of our family?' And that's where Jey says he is. Not a Sami Zayn pleading, 'Yes Roman, believe me I'm your family blood, I'm Bloodline.' And then Roman says, 'I hope so, that's all I needed to hear. I love you.'"

On next week's SmackDown, Reigns and The American Nightmare will come face-to-face one final time before WrestleMania.

