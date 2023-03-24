WWE veteran points out a major difference between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn in their storyline with Roman Reigns

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso recently reunited with his family and has once again pledged his allegiance to Roman Reigns. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently pointed out a difference between Jey and Sami Zayn and how they answer to Roman Reigns.

Jey Uso finally came face-to-face with Roman Reigns on the latest episode of RAW. The Tribal Chief asked Jey about his allegiance and he pleaded his loyalty to the former. However, the tag team champion did not respond to Reigns when the latter said, "I love you" to his cousin.

Wrestling veteran and former WWE personality Jim Cornette reviewed the backstage segment between Reigns and Jey from RAW. He even pointed out the difference between Jey and Sami Zayn's antics when questioned about their loyalty by The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the legend claimed that Zayn mostly pleaded with Reigns when questioned about his loyalty. Meanwhile, Jey has a different demeanor.

"That's where Roman is telling Jey, 'I haven't seen you, I haven't heard from you. You know, you leave us hanging and now you're back making decisions. Are you Bloodline, are you part of our family?' And that's where Jey says he is. Not a Sami Zayn pleading, 'Yes Roman, believe me I'm your family blood, I'm Bloodline.' And then Roman says, 'I hope so, that's all I needed to hear. I love you.'" said Cornette

Cornette further compared the segment to the classic movie The Godfather.

And then Jey leaves and Paul slimes in, just creeps in, 'Did you get your answer that you were looking for my Tribal Chief?' And Roman says, 'Yes,' ominously. It sounded like when he was telling Jey he loved him almost like one of those Marlon Brando and The Godfather type of things," added Cornette. [1:15-2:10]

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke about Roman Reigns' heel character

Roman Reigns was recently praised by Diamond Dallas Page for his heel antics and his recent character work.

Speaking on WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda Wrestling, DDP stated that Sami Zayn was a major contributing factor in making Reigns break character and that is what propelled the storyline to greater heights.

"I think the one and really enduring factor of Sami and you can catch Roman and you don't see it really that often. But you could see some of the things that Sami did, like made Roman break character and he would end up laughing. Like, 'Oh good, you b**tard, you got me on that,'" DDP said.

Roman Reigns is currently scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen whether he can hold onto his crown at the Show of Shows.

