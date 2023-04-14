Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn could lose titles if deadly duo reunites in WWE after 6 years

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn provided WWE fans with one of the greatest WrestleMania moments of the modern era at WrestleMania 39. The duo defeated arguably the greatest tag team of their generation, The Usos, and emerged victorious with the tag team titles. However, their reign could be under serious threat if Erick Redbeard returns to the company to reunite with Bray Wyatt.

Erick Redbeard was known as Erick Rowan during his time in the global wrestling juggernaut. He was a member of the Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper. Despite winning no singles titles in WWE, he did win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship twice and the NXT Tag Team Championship once.

He was released in 2020, ending his 9-year run with the company. Since then, he has wrestled on the independent circuit and made sporadic appearances in AEW programming. He never signed with Tony Khan's company permanently and a WWE return could be on the cards.

Bray Wyatt has been largely absent for a while, but if Erick Redbeard returns, they could revive The Wyatt Family. Considering Bray Wyatt's popularity, they would immediately become one of the most formidable tag teams in the company.

With Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defeating The Street Profits and The Usos in recent weeks, there aren't many tag teams who could credibly challenge the newly crowned champions.

Bray Wyatt's run has been extremely underwhelming so far. A reunion with a returning star to challenge the hottest babyfaces in the company would be the perfect way to revive the Eater of the Worlds' career.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens could face the Bloodline at WWE Backlash 2023

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' victory over The Usos was arguably the biggest moment at WrestleMania 39. However, that was not the end of their rivalry.

On the most recent edition of RAW, The Prizefighter clashed with Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer of Tthe Bloodline came out on top and after the match, the heel faction laid out the former WWE Universal Champion.

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra #WWERaw Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn help Kevin Owens after The Bloodline beat KO down after Solo beat KO tonight! 6-Man tag at Backlash?? Matt Riddle and Sami Zayn help Kevin Owens after The Bloodline beat KO down after Solo beat KO tonight! 6-Man tag at Backlash?? 👀 #WWERaw https://t.co/CqAdQCTeLt

Sami Zayn and Matt Riddle ran out to make the save for the former ROH World Champion. With the conclusion to the Monday night show, it seems apparent that Triple H is setting up the Canadian stars and Matt Riddle to take on The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and The Usos in a blockbuster 6-man tag team match at Backlash.

