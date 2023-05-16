Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's mystery partner could be 3-time WWE Intercontinental Champion on RAW next week

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will introduce a mystery partner for their six-man tag team match against Imperium on the May 22nd edition of WWE Raw. Who could it be?

While the wrestling world still has under a week to speculate a whole host of names, the man in question could be former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison, who had a brief run with AEW as Johnny Elite in 2022.

Morrison has stated recently that even though he isn't a huge fan of WWE, he would go back to the company if they gave him a call, leaving a world of possibilities open for him if he ever went back.

The former Johnny Elite would be a great foil for Imperium, who mainly focus on overwhelming their opponents with brutal strikes, especially Gunther who can end any match with a single chop.

A return for Morrison could also lead to two separate feuds on RAW, as he could try and reclaim his Intercontinental Championship, with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. They could put themselves next in line for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. That is of course contingent on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn overcoming Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions on May 27th.

John Morrison was one of the several WWE Superstars released, who have yet to return to the company since Triple H took over. However, giving him a main event slot-calibre match like next week's six-man showdown might be too good for him to turn down.

A current AEW star has recalled his legendary feud with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

After dethroning The Usos at WrestleMania 39, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have defended both the RAW and Smackdown Tag Team Championships multiple times on TV, Premium Live Events and at House Shows.

Someone who knows all about facing Owens and Zayn in tag team action is current AEW star Mark Briscoe. He recently spoke about the legendary battles he and his late brother Jay Briscoe were involved in against the former Kevin Steen and El Generico.

Andres アンドレス @WrestlingGuy435 Kevin Steen and El Generico Vs The Briscoes Ladder match 09/15/2007 ROH Man Up Tag Team Ladder War 09/07/2006 Kevin Steen and El Generico Vs The Briscoes Ladder match 09/15/2007 ROH Man Up Tag Team Ladder War 09/07/2006 https://t.co/SD2AXFANAN

Mark stated that The Briscoes' feud with Owens and Zayn in 2007 was "an absolute blast" and that the four men had immediate chemistry with each other. The Briscoes won the initial feud over Owens and Zayn in 2007, but the current WWE Superstars were able to eventually beat the brothers at two major ROH shows in November 2008.

