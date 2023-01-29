KiLynn King makes Royal Rumble debut? - 3 AEW women stars who could potentially appear at WWE event

WWE Royal Rumble has always kept the wrestling world on the edge of their seats in anticipation of potential debuts and returns. Additionally, it officially commences the 'road to WrestleMania.' This is owing to the criteria that the winners of the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches earn the opportunity to headline The Show of Shows.

Last year Mickie James, the then IMPACT Knockout Champion, competed in the Royal Rumble match despite being associated with another promotion.

This hyped the possibility of WWE opening the 'forbidden door' to allow talents from other promotions to compete on their shows. However, the invisible feud between AEW and WWE in the past few years has resulted in talent jumping ship.

Below are three AEW talents who are either no longer associated with the promotion or are free agents who could appear at the Royal Rumble:

#3. Booker T's protege - AQA

AQA (real name Angela Quentina Arnold) was mentored by the WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his wrestling school. She was briefly associated with the Connecticut-based company in 2021, competing on NXT under the moniker 'Zayda Ramier. In November of that year, she was released by the company and signed with All Elite Wrestling shortly after.

Last year, the young star announced that she was departing from the Tony Khan-led promotion. AQA cited that she was taking a break from wrestling to focus on her physical and mental well-being.

Given her history with WWE and their ability to keep surprises up their sleeve, a Royal Rumble debut for AQA might be on the cards.

#2. KiLynn King

KiLynn King was associated with the independent circuit and NJPW before her appearance on AEW. The 31-year-old also made her IMPACT Wrestling debut last month against Taylor Wilde. She captivated the wrestling fraternity with her unique look and impressive in-ring skills.

During a recent interaction, King cited her interest in signing with WWE. She highlighted that while the company has strict rules and guidelines in adherence to meeting their talent criteria, she might not be a perfect fit. But working with the Stamford-based company is an opportunity she will not turn down.

#1. Former AEW Women's Champion - Thunder Rosa

Thunder Rosa made her AEW debut in August 2020, where she challenged Hikaru Shida to a title match at All Out. A couple of years later, Rosa commenced a feud with Britt Baker and defeated her in a steel cage match on the St. Patrick's Day edition of Dynamite to win her first AEW Women's title reign.

Last year, the 36-year-old was set to defend her title against Hayter on Dynamite but had to call it off owing to an injury. Following the announcement, rumors were abuzz that the two women were involved in an unpleasant backstage altercation. And that Rosa was faking her injury, which she denied. A while later, it was reported that she had been stripped of her title and an interim women's championship would be crowned.

Recently, Thunder Rosa announced that she would be back on the road again with AEW, but not in a wrestling capacity.

In addition to these AEW stars, many former WWE female superstars are rumored to be returning to the Women's Royal Rumble match. Given the uncertainty of the Royal Rumble event, the wrestling fraternity eagerly looks forward with much enthusiasm as to who will be returning or making their WWE debuts.

Also watch:

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes