"I don't know why he'd leave" - Konnan comments on speculation surrounding top AEW star leaving for WWE

Former WCW United States Champion Konnan has given his thoughts on the recent speculation that Sammy Guevara could be leaving AEW, with WWE being a potential destination.

The former TNT Champion has got the wrestling world talking due to some very cryptic posts on his social media pages, with some fans believing that it could have something to do with his future in All Elite Wrestling.

Guevara posted an inspirational quote followed by pictures of some of his favorite moments from his AEW career so far, including winning the TNT Championship for the first time and his matches with Cody Rhodes.

Samuel Guevara @sammyguevara “I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.”



We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith. “I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you’re not, I hope you have the courage to start over again.”We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It’s been a hell of a ride. Where we go next we go with faith. https://t.co/hz62oxIMPE

Sammy Guevara is one of the hottest young acts in all of professional wrestling, but Konnan thinks it would be a mistake if he left AEW. This is what the WCW legend had to say on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast.

“I don’t know why he’d leave because he is a featured act and I’m sure he’s getting paid very well, and they got his friend there [Fuego Del Sol], which if you were to go to WWE I don’t think they’re going to let him sign up his friend.” [6:56-7:08]

Guevara also tweeted out that there will be more information regarding his cryptic posts on his upcoming vlog, which is scheduled to be released on September 20th.

Sammy Guevara will face Eddie Kingston on AEW Rampage this Friday

Whatever Guevara's long-term future has in store for him, his immediate future is looking to be extremely tough, as he is scheduled to go one-on-one with Eddie Kingston on the upcoming "Grand Slam" edition of AEW Rampage this Friday.

The match was originally scheduled for the All Out pay-per-view, however, the two men got into a backstage altercation that led to Kingston being suspended. Since then, the two men have agreed to be professional and squash their beef where any wrestling rivalry should end: in the ring.

