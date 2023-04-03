Konnan wants 3-time WWE World Champion to reunite with popular star upon potential AEW return

Wrestling legend Konnan has weighed in with his thoughts on one of AEW's top stars, who he feels would benefit from reuniting with a former WWE Champion.

The star in question is Matt Hardy, who despite suffering a loss at the hands of "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry on the most recent episode of Dynamite, has been enjoying his time as part of The Firm as of late. However, some of that enjoyment has come begrudgingly.

But the one person Konnan would like Matt Hardy to join forces with again is his brother Jeff Hardy, who hasn't been seen since June 2022 when he was arrested for a DUI and driving with a suspended license.

Speaking on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan not only stated that he would like to see The Hardys in action again, but that he would also like to see the "Broken Universe" in AEW too.

"I thought the match was better than I expected, I bet you Jungle Boy never thought he’d be beating Matt Hardy when he first started in AEW. Matt’s still over, the delete thing is over and I think if and when Jeff [Hardy] comes back, they should the “Broken Universe” again because that’s still over bro. They still say ‘delete, delete, delete’ and I think if they did all of those cool funny videos that’s different than anything they do on the show and probably would be better, it’ll get them over again.” [4:30-5:00]

Matt Hardy debuted in AEW as "Broken Matt," but transitioned into his "Big Money Matt" gimmick at the end of 2020 after his feud with Sammy Guevara.

Konnan recently inducted Rey Mysterio into the WWE Hall of Fame

It's been a busy weekend for the WCW legend as he recently played a huge role at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Konnan inducted Rey Mysterio into the Hall of Fame, with the two men having shared a strong relationship ever since Rey was a child. The former WCW United States Champion was even trained by Rey's uncle, and helped the newest member of the WWE Hall of Fame perfect his craft in the ring.

OSW review 🥇🌹 @OSWreview Just catching up on the Hall of Fame. WOW, Konnan: in case you forgot how much of an incredible, captivating talker he is, my God. Funny, heartfelt and earnest, absolutely perfect induction. Well done @Konnan5150 Just catching up on the Hall of Fame. WOW, Konnan: in case you forgot how much of an incredible, captivating talker he is, my God. Funny, heartfelt and earnest, absolutely perfect induction. Well done @Konnan5150 https://t.co/87tYf1PiYF

The two men teamed up multiple times in companies like AAA, ECW and WCW, with the latter being the place where they formed the "Filthy Animals" stable. Mysterio even credits Konnan for being the man to bring him into the United States during the 1990s, where his matches with Juventud Guerrera and Psicosis in ECW changed the landscape of Lucha Libre in North America.

