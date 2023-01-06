"Language barrier just sometimes holds guys back" - Ric Flair interested in managing recently suspended AEW wrestler

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has had a long and fruitful career in the squared-circle, but it looks like he would have loved to be the manager of a currently suspended AEW star.

The star in question is his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, who was officially suspended by AEW after his backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara at the "3rd Anniversary" edition of Dynamite.

El Idolo had a unique 2022 as he started the year challenging for the AEW TNT Championship, as well as being chosen as Ric Flair's partner for his final match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in July.

#RicFlairsLastMatch Andrade & Ric Flair vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal was a nice moment and all I’m sure for Flair and his fans but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t very uncomfortable watching the entire thing. The match itself was about what I expected. It was kinda sad. Andrade & Ric Flair vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal was a nice moment and all I’m sure for Flair and his fans but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t very uncomfortable watching the entire thing. The match itself was about what I expected. It was kinda sad.#RicFlairsLastMatch

Now that he's teamed up with him, Ric Flair revealed on his "To Be The Man" podcast that, had it not been for the language barrier, he would have loved to have managed Andrade El Idolo at some point.

"I could manage somebody right now. I'd love to manage somebody right now. I think it's important...I could manage any number of guys. It's never going to happen, so it's just a dream. I would have really loved to have managed Andrade. He is such a great worker, but the language barrier just sometimes holds guys back that are much better than they're ever given an opportunity to be." [38:14-38:52]

At the time of writing, there was no word on when or if Andrade El Idolo will return to AEW. However, his La Faccion Ingobernable faction has been a featured presence on TV.

Ric Flair managed Andrade El Idolo at an AAA event in 2021

One of the reasons why Ric Flair might have wanted to be by ringside during his son-in-law's matches is because at one point, he actually got the opportunity to be his manager.

Flair accompanied Andrade El Idolo to the ring at AAA's "TripleMania XXIX" event in 2021, where the former WWE Superstar challenged Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship in a losing effort.

CJ Fogler @cjzer0 Ric Flair cleaning house in AAA in 2021 is wild Ric Flair cleaning house in AAA in 2021 is wild https://t.co/Hd1rBjF1rY

Flair even got involved in the action during the match, but sadly for the "Nature Boy," it wasn't enough to help Andrade beat Omega, who was also accompanied to the ring by WCW legend Konnan.

