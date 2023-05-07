Latest revelation on Drew McIntyre's WWE contract expiry has put major ongoing rumors to rest

The latest update about Drew McIntyre's WWE contract may seem to have put rest to the rumors about his future.

Previously it was reported that the Scottish Warrior's contract was coming to an end very soon. With AEW's All In pay-per-view coming to the UK in August, there were several speculations that the two-time WWE World Champion could be making his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion. But now, that possibility seems to be highly unlikely.

According to the latest report from Fightful Select, the former Intercontinental Champion's contract will not expire until early 2024. The report also stated that McIntyre is yet to make up his mind on whether to re-sign with the promotion or not.

McIntyre has at least eight more months to make his decision. During the recent 2023 WWE Draft, Drew was drafted to the red brand. Given the fact that RAW has a lot of stars the former Champion hasn't competed against, we could see some fresh matches and feuds. For example, The Scottish Warrior could wrestle Shinsuke Nakamura.

Adding to this, Triple H recently introduced a brand new World Heavyweight Championship that is exclusive to Monday Night RAW. The introduction of this title could potentially pique Drew McIntyre's interest in staying with WWE.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 Per Fightful select: Drew McIntyre’s WWE deal is up in early 2024 and whilst it has been reported he’s leaning towards not staying, they’ve been told he doesn’t know.



McIntyre is open to explore other options elsewhere, and leave to door open to return to WWE in the future. Per Fightful select: Drew McIntyre’s WWE deal is up in early 2024 and whilst it has been reported he’s leaning towards not staying, they’ve been told he doesn’t know. McIntyre is open to explore other options elsewhere, and leave to door open to return to WWE in the future. https://t.co/RceEaXF3YU

Teddy Long believes Drew McIntyre could get a fresh start in AEW

While Drew McIntyre continues to contemplate re-signing with the Stamford-based promotion, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long was convinced that the Scottish Warrior would have a fresh start in AEW.

While speaking on the most recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Long opened up about the possibility of McIntyre signing with AEW.

"If AEW wants to take him, I think he should go, that’s a fresh start there. So maybe he’s got a two or three-year run right there. I don’t know, that decision will be left to him but I mean what he can do is maybe talk and find out if there are any plans for him. If there’s some plans for him down the line then hang around and wait until it’s time. But if they don’t have nothing for you, there are no plans then the writing’s on the wall,” Teddy Long said.

The former SmackDown General Manager also believed that McIntyre would no longer be involved in a title picture in WWE.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes