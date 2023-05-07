Major name reportedly has frustrations with WWE; could end up leaving the company in early 2024

Drew McIntyre's future with WWE has been up in the air for the last several weeks. A new report has provided an update on the star's future amid all the rumors.

It has been reported in the past that Drew's contract with the global juggernaut is set to expire in a few months, with both parties far away from an agreement. Per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there is a chance that the Scottish Warrior could end up leaving the company after the rumored feud against Seth Rollins.

Fightful Select provided an update on the situation, reporting that McIntyre’s WWE deal will be up in early 2024. The report also states that he is willing to explore options elsewhere in case the negotiations with the company aren't fruitful.

It was also noted that there have been frustration and several situations of not being on the same page for the two parties. McIntyre was drafted to RAW amid rumours of him leaving the company. Fightful also reported that there have been several perceived miscommunications between Drew and the company over the past couple of years.

Adam Carl @AdamCarl2005 WWE should do everything they can to keep Drew Mcintyre



He has busted his ass for them, has done everything they've asked for him to do and he has been one of their best performers for years even worked shows while injured



if they bring back him give him a run as world champion WWE should do everything they can to keep Drew McintyreHe has busted his ass for them, has done everything they've asked for him to do and he has been one of their best performers for years even worked shows while injuredif they bring back him give him a run as world champion https://t.co/rDGhqyHBc7

Drew McIntyre could reportedly return to WWE as a heel

Drew McIntyre was last seen in action at WrestleMania 39 where he took on Gunther and Sheamus in a triple-threat match. The Scottish Warrior has been absent from TV programming since then and has reportedly been dealing with injuries.

While his contract negotiation is still unclear, it had been reported that McIntyre is likely to return as a heel. The former WWE Champion will be involved in a feud with Seth Rollins, who is favorite to win the newly-minted World Heavyweight Championship, as per the report.

Drew McIntyre was drafted to RAW during the recently concluded Draft. While there is no timeline for his return, fans can expect him to make a comeback once the Draft's changes are settled in.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will end up leaving WWE after his contract expires? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

Poll : 0 votes