36-year-old WWE star potential favorite to win the World Heavyweight Championship

The rumor mill has been abuzz with speculation on who could win WWE World Heavyweight Championship. According to the latest betting odds, Seth Rollins is the favorite to win the newly minted title.

The Visionary has been one of WWE's most consistent performers over the last few years. However, his last world championship came back in 2019. While he came close to defeating Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2022, the match ended in a DQ after The Tribal Chief kept attacking his former stablemate despite the referee's warnings.

With Triple H introducing the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW a few weeks back, Seth Rollins has been one of the favorites to win the title. BetOnline's recent odds indicate the same as their numbers favor the RAW star [1/2 (-200)].

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

WWE Hall of Famer believes it's the perfect time for Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins has been favored by both and fans critics alike to win the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also believes that it's the perfect time to crown The Visionary as the top champion of RAW:

"Him not having a championship has not seemed to have fazed his aura or his star power at all. His character and these stupid outfits. (...) and the ball shifts. You go get the ball. It's gonna come this way, and then it's gonna come this way. If you're on the court long enough, the ball is gonna come your way. You just gotta make sure you hit the shot when it does. So, I think [it is the] perfect timing for Seth Rollins to be in the perfect position to get the ball to make that shot and take this thing to the next level," added Booker.

Rollins will be in action at WWE Backlash which will take place in Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 6. The Visionary will take on Omos in a singles match which could be the beginning of his title pursuit.

