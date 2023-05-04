It is the perfect time for 36-year-old WWE star to win the World Heavyweight Championship, says Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Seth Rollins should become the first star to hold the new World Heavyweight Championship.

While Roman Reigns holds the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown, Triple H recently introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. Since then, several names have been rumored to win the title, including Rollins.

During the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed the possibility of Seth Rollins winning the title, stating that it is the perfect time for him to secure the championship.

"He's a major player. To put the title on Seth, it's definitely not a wrong move or anything like that. Of course, there are other guys that could be in the conversation as well, but to say it's a wrong move to put the title on Seth Rollins (...) And the reason I say that [is] because Seth has been the guy who has been a soldier dog. He's been a soldier in this war. He hasn't been on social media talking about it, first of all. He hasn't been crying about it, you know, not having the ball. I think everything Seth has done over these last couple [of] years has been very constructive, as far as his character building [is concerned]."

The Hall of Famer explained why the 36-year-old is the right candidate to win the coveted title:

"Him not having a championship has not seemed to have phased his aura or his star power at all. His character and these stupid outfits. (...) and the ball shifts. You go get the ball. It's gonna come this way, and then it's gonna come this way. If you're on the court long enough, the ball is gonna come your way. You just gotta make sure you hit the shot when it does. So, I think [it is the] perfect timing for Seth Rollins to be in the perfect position to get the ball to make that shot and take this thing to the next level," added Booker. [22:28 - 24:21]

Seth Rollins will face Omos at WWE Backlash 2023

Last month, Seth Rollins defeated Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39. WWE later announced that The Visionary would go head-to-head against The Nigerian Giant Omos at Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6.

In an interview with Byron Saxton on RAW Talk, Omos' manager, MVP, explained why his client will face Rollins at Backlash.

"Seth Freakin' Rollins has had an amazing career, from The Architect to The Visionary to the man he is today, he's accomplished virtually everything there is to accomplish. Honestly, I'm a fan, and I say that sincerely. He is one of the most impressive superstars in the game today, and that's precisely why The Nigerian Giant chose him. I wanna impress upon Seth that Backlash (…) it's no laughing matter."

