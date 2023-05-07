Former Intercontinental Champion advised to leave WWE for a "two or three year" stint in AEW (Exclusive)

A former Intercontinental Champion has been advised to leave WWE and sign with AEW for at least a few years. The star in question is none other than Drew McIntyre.

It was previously reported that the Scottish Warrior's contract was expiring soon. To date, there has been no update on his current status. Thus it is safe to assume that he still has not re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion.

During the latest episode of the Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his thoughts on Drew McIntyre's contract status. He believes joining AEW would be a fresh start for the Scottish Warrior.

"If AEW wants to take him, I think he should go, you know, that’s a fresh start there. So maybe he’s got a two or three-year run right there. I don’t know, that decision will be left to him but I mean what he can do is maybe talk and find out if there are any plans for him. If there’s some plans for him down the line then hang around and wait until it’s time. But if they don’t have nothing for you, there are no plans then the writing’s on the wall,” Teddy Long said. [01:34 - 01:58]

You can check out the video below:

Teddy Long believes that Drew McIntyre will no longer be in the WWE title picture

While speaking on the same episode, the WWE Hall of Famer was convinced that McIntyre would no longer be given an opportunity to earn a championship in the promotion.

“My opinion on it, I don’t think he’s going to go back to that title spot no more. You know what I mean? They did a lot with Drew McIntyre. He’s been fantastic for them. Even myself had a chance to work with him too in storylines you know when he was Vince’s ‘Chosen One’ or something, I think that’s what it was." [01:13 - 01:30]

The Scottish Warrior was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW.

Would you like to see McIntyre join AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling when you use any quotes from the article.

Poll : 0 votes