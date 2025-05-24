Major AEW name to return after a year and attack the Hurt Syndicate at Double or Nothing? Exploring the possibility!

At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, the Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are scheduled to defend their AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara). The latter are the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions and intend to capture the above titles.

There has been major development in the Hurt Syndicate storyline. Recently, this faction added a new member: MJF. Fans are now expecting this group to take their dominance to another level. However, some believe that this angle has set up the return of former TNT Champion, Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem has not been seen in any All Elite Wrestling programming in months. But this could change at the upcoming pay-per-view. Back in the day, MJF and Wardlow were allies who eventually turned rivals. They certainly have kayfabe bad blood, and their paths will probably cross again. This confrontation could take place at Double or Nothing.

At the above event, after Lashley and Benjamin retain their titles, the duo and MVP could be brutally attacked by the returning Wardlow. The former TNT Champion could then come face to face with his former ally, but spare him and leave the ring to a thunderous reaction. This would set up an amazing storyline and maybe a future world title opportunity.

WWE legend Mark Henry once predicted Wardlow to be AEW's Brock Lesnar

Back in a 2022 interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, when Wardlow was getting regularly featured in All Elite Wrestling programming, WWE legend Mark Henry compared him to massive stars such as Brock Lesnar, The Rock, and more.

"Wardlow is gonna be the most dominant force in pro wrestling since Brock Lesnar, since Goldberg, since The Rock, since Steve Austin." he said.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Wardlow in AEW. Hopefully, Tony Khan will begin pushing him again.

