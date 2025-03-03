  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Major AEW star to go on a hiatus after massive setback on Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

Major AEW star to go on a hiatus after massive setback on Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 03, 2025 11:27 GMT
AEW Dynamite
An AEW star could go on a hiatus. [Images via AllEliteWrestling.com & star's X]

A current champion in AEW could go on a hiatus after potentially suffering a mishap on this week's Dynamite. The star managed to save himself from a brutal assault last Wednesday.

Ad

Wheeler Yuta is the current AEW World Trios Champion alongside Claudio Castagnoli and PAC. The Death Riders member has also helped world champion Jon Moxley in retaining his title on multiple occasions. This upcoming Wednesday on Dynamite, he is set to wrestle Cope (FKA Edge) in a singles match.

The Rated-R Superstar has taken out several Death Riders members one by one with the ConChairTo. After taking out PAC on an edition of Collision late last month, Cope took Claudio and Marina Shafir out of the equation with some help from Willow Nightingale on last week's Dynamite.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The former TNT Champion has made it his mission to wipe out The Death Riders before he challenges Jon Moxley for the world title at Revolution 2025. Hence, Cope will likely look to take Wheeler Yuta out of the equation this Wednesday. The Decoder could then go on a hiatus after suffering a brutal assault from Cope.

This will likely leave Jon Moxley without an ally when he defends his AEW World Championship against the former Edge. However, this is speculative at this point.

Ad
Ad

The AEW star took out a returning star on Jon Moxley's orders

This past Saturday on Collision, Wheeler Yuta squared off with a returning Willie Mack. After Yuta won the match, Jon Moxley showed up with his briefcase and tested The Decoder's loyalty.

The One True King directed Yuta to take out Mack with the briefcase, and the 28-year-old did the same to send Cope a message before their match.

Ad

It remains to be seen if The Rated-R Superstar manages to take out Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite, leaving Jon Moxley all alone at Revolution 2025.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी