Major AEW star to go on a hiatus after massive setback on Dynamite this week? Exploring the possibility

A current champion in AEW could go on a hiatus after potentially suffering a mishap on this week's Dynamite. The star managed to save himself from a brutal assault last Wednesday.

Ad

Wheeler Yuta is the current AEW World Trios Champion alongside Claudio Castagnoli and PAC. The Death Riders member has also helped world champion Jon Moxley in retaining his title on multiple occasions. This upcoming Wednesday on Dynamite, he is set to wrestle Cope (FKA Edge) in a singles match.

The Rated-R Superstar has taken out several Death Riders members one by one with the ConChairTo. After taking out PAC on an edition of Collision late last month, Cope took Claudio and Marina Shafir out of the equation with some help from Willow Nightingale on last week's Dynamite.

Ad

Trending

The former TNT Champion has made it his mission to wipe out The Death Riders before he challenges Jon Moxley for the world title at Revolution 2025. Hence, Cope will likely look to take Wheeler Yuta out of the equation this Wednesday. The Decoder could then go on a hiatus after suffering a brutal assault from Cope.

This will likely leave Jon Moxley without an ally when he defends his AEW World Championship against the former Edge. However, this is speculative at this point.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The AEW star took out a returning star on Jon Moxley's orders

This past Saturday on Collision, Wheeler Yuta squared off with a returning Willie Mack. After Yuta won the match, Jon Moxley showed up with his briefcase and tested The Decoder's loyalty.

The One True King directed Yuta to take out Mack with the briefcase, and the 28-year-old did the same to send Cope a message before their match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if The Rated-R Superstar manages to take out Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite, leaving Jon Moxley all alone at Revolution 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.