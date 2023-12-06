Major AEW star to return and cost Adam Copeland the TNT Title on Dynamite this week? Looking at the chances

Tomorrow on AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland will challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Championship. Could interference by a returning star cost Copeland's chance at the title? The star in question would be Jack Perry.

Ever since turning heel, the Patriarch of AEW has taken on this new persona of his, where he considers himself a role model figure. One of the first stars to fall victim to this could be Perry himself. Considering how the former FTW Champion has also gone through a gimmick change, this could play as him taking inspiration from his former mentor.

Although he was suspended indefinitely following his involvement in the backstage scuffle with CM Punk at All In, recent reports have revealed that this suspension has now ended. AEW has been reportedly working on creative ideas for him, and how they'll re-introduce him.

He could do this by interfering during Adam Copeland and Christian Cage's match. Cage has been left on his lonesome after The Rated-R Superstar put two of his "sons" out of action with devastating ConChairTos. He could pull off another brilliant tactic by enlisting Perry to help him defend the title.

Adam Copeland sends message to Christian Cage ahead of their match on AEW Dynamite

Adam Copeland had a strong message for his former best friend Christian Cage ahead of their first singles match in 13 years. This takes place tomorrow when Dynamite makes its way to Montreal, Canada.

Aside from this being the peak of their current feud with one another, there is so much history between these two stars.

On Twitter, The Rated-R Superstar talked about the match, and what it meant to him. He looked back to everything he shared with Cage, and the decades they have known each other, but this week, he will put all those aside, and go all out for their match.

"For 40 years, we’ve been through everything together. Triumphs. Losses. Births. Deaths. Forced retirements. Wednesday on @aew Dynamite, we face each for the first time in 13 years. We haven’t wrestled each other for a title in 22 years. The TNT Championship. After both being told we’d never do this again. In Canada. Main Event. Bring it Montreal. I will. #copevscage."

After an almost 75-day reign as TNT Champion, Christian Cage may be looking at the biggest challenge in front of him, and the man who could very much take the title away from him.

Do you think Adam Copeland successfully captures the TNT Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

