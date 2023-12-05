Important update on Jack Perry's AEW status - Reports

Jack Perry's extended absence from AEW programming has left many fans of the promotion wondering what could be in store for the 26-year-old. According to the latest reports, the promotion is seemingly trying to figure out the same thing.

The now-infamous backstage altercation between Perry and CM Punk at AEW All In 2023 resulted in both parties receiving severe punishments. Punk's contract with the company was ultimately terminated, while Perry was suspended indefinitely.

That suspension has since been lifted, per reports. However, that still leaves Tony Khan and his creative team with the task of figuring out a way to reintroduce the former FTW Champion into the fold.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Radio said the following about the upstart:

"He's been off suspension, I think, for a while. They're just trying to [figure out] whatever they are gonna do with him." [H/T: TJRWrestling]

Expand Tweet

Reports of Perry seemingly receiving the "creative has nothing for you" treatment may help to curb rumors of him being the mysterious Devil character terrorizing the AEW locker room. However, this still leaves many questions unanswered regarding his standing in the promotion.

41-year-old star wishes he was AEW's Devil

As speculation surrounding the person behind the Devil mask in All Elite Wrestling continues to grow, one star has completely ruled himself out of the running for the role.

Rocky Romero appeared on a recent edition of In The Weeds and explained why he would have loved to be the person under the mask:

"I wish I was because he's about to cash in and make a whole lot of money. He or she. I wish I was, and I wish I knew who it was because I want to know already. I was sad that we didn't find out at Full Gear [2023]. I was like, 'Ah man, we have to wait longer.' Hopefully, we'll find out [on] December 30 [Worlds End]." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Many fans believe that this storyline is beginning to run the risk of overstaying its welcome. But with some clever booking and tactically planted plot points, the Tony Khan-led creative team could feasibly stretch this saga out until the end of the year.

A recent AEW departure broke a current star's heart. More details here.