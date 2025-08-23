Major name to return at AEW Forbidden Door as The Young Bucks' new faction member? Exploring the chances

2025 has not been a good year for former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. At All In 2025, they were defeated by Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, which resulted in them losing their prestigious EVP titles in kayfabe. Furthermore, they have consistently faced humiliation on Dynamite and Collision. To get their respect and statuses back, Matt and Nick Jackson must create a masterstroke. It might be time for them to become a trio to be taken seriously again. Thankfully, there is a perfect candidate on the All Elite Wrestling roster who the brothers can ally with and take over the company: Keith Lee. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKeith Lee has been out of action since late 2023. He had undergone surgery in early 2024 and was suffering from several health complications. He has reportedly recovered, but his whereabouts are unknown. Interestingly, he might be the solution to all of the Bucks' problems. At Forbidden Door 2025, the former Bearcat could make a stunning return, join forces with Matt and Nick Jackson, and help them to defeat Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay in the anticipated Lights Out Steel Cage match. This is speculation at this point. Only time will tell what will happen at the upcoming pay-per-view. Hopefully, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion still has a future in the Jacksonville-based company. AEW president Tony Khan recently praised The Young Bucks Tony Khan believes that The Young Bucks are having the run of their careers. In a recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, the 42-year-old praised the EVP's professionalism and the ability to take a joke. &quot;Certainly, The Young Bucks, people who have a lot to prove and also, to be honest, I think are on one of the greatest runs of their entire careers. Whether you call ‘em Slick Nick and Mr. Instant Replay, or Matthew and Nicholas… They’re just absolutely having a fantastic year and you gotta give the devils their due in this case,” said Khan. The Young Bucks are undoubtedly one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Hopefully, they will regain the World Tag Team Titles someday.