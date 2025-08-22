Tony Khan heaps praise on recently-signed AEW star

AEW president Tony Khan has signed several talented wrestlers this year. Names such as &quot;Speedball&quot; Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander, Megan Bayne, Kevin Knight, Mina Shirakawa, Thekla, and more are gradually getting over with fans. Interestingly, on the recent Forbidden Door media call, Khan showered a new All Elite Wrestling star with praise. Tony Khan complimented 2025 AEW signing Alex Windsor on the Forbidden Door media call. The 42-year-old said that the English native is having a great year and is glad that she is taking advantage of her momentum. He also liked the way the 31-year-old made her debut in the company at All In. He ended his statement by saying that Windsor is not just a future star, but even the present is hers. Hopefully, the indie darling will achieve success in the company and eventually win the AEW Women's World Title or the TBS Title. Sportskeeda wishes her lots of luck. AEW CEO Tony Khan on The Young Bucks' recent run At All In 2025, The Young Bucks were defeated by Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay. This resulted in Matt and Nick Jackson losing their prestigious EVP status in kayfabe. Since then, the brothers have been facing a lot of humiliation on All Elite Wrestling's weekly programs. Nevertheless, fans are enjoying their segments, and they are still immensely popular. According to Tony Khan, Matt and Nick Jackson are having the run of their careers. This is what he said on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. &quot;Certainly The Young Bucks, people who have a lot to prove and also, to be honest, I think are on one of the greatest runs of their entire careers. Whether you call ‘em Slick Nick and Mr. Instant Replay, or Matthew and Nicholas… They’re just absolutely having a fantastic year and you gotta give the devils their due in this case.” said Khan. [H/T: SE Scoops]Hopefully, this duo will regain the AEW World Tag Team Championship someday. After all, they are modern-day greats.