Major star must join AEW after retirement rumors get squashed; Did WWE mess it up by firing the 400+ day champion?

A former WWE star who denied retirement from wrestling after her release from the Stamford-based company must be on the list of wrestlers who fans think Tony Khan should sign for AEW.

Ever since the inception of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the company's Chairman, Tony Khan, has tried his best to provide fans with an elite product and intriguing divisions. Although the tag team division of the promotion has been near flawless up until now, the women's division has definitely faced challenges.

Taking matters into his own hands, Tony Khan has tried everything in the past few years to emphasize the women's division by signing some of the best female talents. However, something still seems to be missing. While The Outcasts and others are giving their best, Khan needs to add fire to the division.

To do so, the Jacksonville-based promotion should do everything in its power to convince former WWE star Mandy Rose to go All Elite. After her departure from the Stamford-based promotion last year, Rose seemed to have moved on from wrestling to focus more on her Fantime account.

However, the former NXT Women's Champion recently denied the speculation of her retiring from wrestling for good. While Mandy going back to WWE seems less likely as she was released for violating her contract, AEW and Tony Khan would definitely welcome her with open arms.

Did WWE make a huge mistake by releasing Mandy Rose? and how AEW could bank on it?

Prior to her release from WWE, Mandy Rose was dominating the NXT women's division during her 400+ day reign as the NXT Women's Champion. Apart from the title reign, she also formed the Toxic Attraction faction to completely acquire the division. Whoever, Rose's sudden departure hurt the division in a huge way.

The current NXT women's division is missing the fire that Mandy brought. Meanwhile, with little to no possibility of the former leader of Toxic Attraction going back, Tony Khan and AEW could bank on the opportunity and sign Mandy Rose to bring more eyes to their women's division.

