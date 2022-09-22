WWE Superstar Mandy Rose reacts after Saraya's (fka Paige) blockbuster AEW debut on Dynamite: Grand Slam

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose is the latest high-profile name to react to the shocking debut of Saraya (fka Paige) at the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.

Saraya has been absent from the ring since December 2017 and was forced into early retirement in April 2018 due to injury. However, her AEW debut could mean that fans might see the former champion kickstart another run inside the ring.

One person elated to see her friend back on TV is current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. She recently reacted to Saraya's tweet after her blockbuster appearance at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Rose wasn't the only one to react, as her long-time friend Sonya Deville also expressed her excitement upon Saraya's comeback. It will be interesting to see her new role in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Mandy Rose and Saraya (Paige) have a long history together

The current NXT Women's Champion has been a member of the WWE roster for over seven years and is arguably enjoying her best run to date. However, her first big break on the main roster came thanks to her association with the former Paige.

Rose debuted on the main roster in 2017 alongside Sonya Deville and Paige, attacking the likes of Sasha Banks and Bayley, among others. The trio became known as "Absolution" a week later.

Mandy Rose was also present for Paige's last recorded match, when Absolution teamed up to take on The Role Model, Mickie James, and Sasha Banks, at a WWE house show in 2017.

In this match, Saraya suffered the injury that would force her into retirement. However, nearly five years later, it looks as if Absolution might be ready to rule the wrestling world as they originally intended to.

