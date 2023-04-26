Mandy Rose could snub WWE and join AEW on one condition

Mandy Rose has been one of the hottest free agents in professional wrestling since leaving WWE in December 2022, but if she were to return to the ring, there might be a key factor in her choosing AEW as her next employer.

The factor is essentially what got her released from WWE in the first place: her third-party ventures. While her FanTime account wasn't initially seen as the sole reason why she was released – rather her account breached a deal WWE had with toy manufacturer Mattel – it turned out that FanTime was the deciding factor as it was seen as a breach of contract.

Rose has since continued to produce content for her FanTime account, and has generated an absolute fortune selling her own content, so much so that FanTime announced that Mandy made over $1 Million in December 2022 alone.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fantime posted that Mandy Rose made $1 million in December on their platform Fantime posted that Mandy Rose made $1 million in December on their platform https://t.co/3DVOMSBXfG

For Mandy Rose to give that up just so she can wrestle again is a huge ask, but luckily for her, AEW has absolutely no problem with wrestlers going out and working independently and making money in different ways.

The closest comparison to Mandy's situation is former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, who has run a very lucrative OnlyFans account since leaving WWE in December 2021. Storm has also made a fortune on OnlyFans, where it's been documented that she has had days where she has generated more than $40,000.

Outside of OnlyFans, FanTime, and other NSFW content, many wrestlers stream on platforms like Twitch. Stars like Mark Henry and Thunder Rosa are regularly featured on Busted Open Radio, and the fact that wrestlers still compete on the independent scene shows that AEW is more lenient.

While working for a major wrestling company is a dream for a lot of people, the money that someone like Mandy Rose can make away from wrestling is too much to turn down. But if she worked for AEW, she could get the best of both worlds.

There might be another reason why Mandy Rose would choose AEW over WWE

Outside of still being able to produce content away from wrestling, one of the other reasons why Mandy Rose could choose AEW over WWE is that she already has a lot of friends working there.

Mandy's former stablemate in Absolution, Paige (now known as Saraya), is a prime example, with Rose even being on hand to witness the injury that forced The Anti-Diva into early retirement.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Renee mentioned the idea of reuniting Mandy Rose & Saraya in AEW and she agreed that it would be nice. She mentioned her past pairing with Dustin Rhodes as well,but when it comes to wrestling again,it’s not something she’s ruled out, but it’s not her primary focus.

- The Sessions Renee mentioned the idea of reuniting Mandy Rose & Saraya in AEW and she agreed that it would be nice. She mentioned her past pairing with Dustin Rhodes as well,but when it comes to wrestling again,it’s not something she’s ruled out, but it’s not her primary focus.- The Sessions https://t.co/Xs9ftUcia5

Rose has even stated that she would be excited to work with Saraya again, as well as Dustin Rhodes, who was one of her trainers when she first stepped foot in a wrestling ring.

Do you think Mandy Rose could join AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : Do you think Mandy Rose will join AEW? Yes No 0 votes