Mandy Rose must join AEW and reform Toxic Attraction with former WWE Divas Champion

Mandy Rose is currently one of the hottest free agents in wrestling following her WWE release, but if she were to go to AEW, she should form a new version of Toxic Attraction.

The star she should form it with is Saraya, her former stablemate in Absolution and a current member of The Outsiders with Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. Rose and Saraya have remained friends since the former Paige left WWE, but it's clear the latter has taken the ego she grew in WWE with her to AEW to form The Outsiders.

The Outsiders have made it their goal to run through the AEW women's division, more specifically the company's homegrown stars, and prove that the real stars of All Elite Wrestling come from "The Other Side," a.k.a. WWE.

Ruby Sho knocked this promo out of the park and pushed the AEW originals vs Outsiders storyline. When Toni Storm was the "interim champion" Tony Khan never cared bout her or the outsiders. He only cares bout his home grown talent. Genius!

So if Mandy Rose were to show up in AEW, Saraya and the rest of The Outsiders would be an excellent fit for the new version of Toxic Attraction, Mandy formed her faction in NXT with Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne, who donned a similar look to the one currently being sported by Saraya, Storm, and Soho.

Rose would be the perfect leader of the group too because she is the most "outsider-like" out of The Outsiders, she was trained in the WWE Performance Center, and WWE is all she knows when it comes to wrestling. So to go into AEW claiming that she's a star unlike anyone else on the roster would establish herself as the top villain in the company.

Siding with stars like Saraya, Storm, and Soho, who despite all sharing history in WWE, have traveled the world perfecting their craft, they could turn Mandy Rose into an all-time conquering villain in the AEW women's division, making whoever overthrows her that much more of a hero.

Mandy Rose has admitted she is open to joining AEW in the future

Another reason why Mandy Rose allying with Saraya would make all the sense in the world is that Rose has admitted that she would love to reunite with her.

Rose stated in an interview with Renee Paquette on her podcast, "The Sessions," that the idea of joining AEW is an exciting one because of who she could link up with again, citing the likes of Saraya and Dustin Rhodes.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Renee mentioned the idea of reuniting Mandy Rose & Saraya in AEW and she agreed that it would be nice. She mentioned her past pairing with Dustin Rhodes as well,but when it comes to wrestling again,it’s not something she’s ruled out, but it’s not her primary focus.

- The Sessions Renee mentioned the idea of reuniting Mandy Rose & Saraya in AEW and she agreed that it would be nice. She mentioned her past pairing with Dustin Rhodes as well,but when it comes to wrestling again,it’s not something she’s ruled out, but it’s not her primary focus.- The Sessions https://t.co/Xs9ftUcia5

Mandy is currently enjoying her time away from the ring, not only healing from nagging injuries she may have picked up in action, but also making a boatload of money from her FanTime account where she posts exclusive content for her legions of fans.

Do you think Mandy Rose will ever join AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

