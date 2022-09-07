Massive update on CM Punk's future in AEW reportedly in jeopardy

CM Punk's future with AEW following the backstage altercation at All Out is allegedly bleak.

The Second City Saint began his second reign as AEW World Champion at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5th in Chicago. Following the event at the media scrum, Punk did not mince words when it came to the promotion's EVP's and top stars of Tony Khan's promotion.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently reported in a tweet that while there has been no official announcement on the matter, a lot of AEW talent he conversed with believe that Punk would either have to be let go or make up for his behavior with the promotion.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Right now AEW talent have not been told anything official. Almost all I've spoken to believe CM Punk will have to go or make major amends to remain with the company.



A lot of the talent haven't arrived where Dynamite broadcasting from yet, but the heat on Punk is unreal. Right now AEW talent have not been told anything official. Almost all I've spoken to believe CM Punk will have to go or make major amends to remain with the company.A lot of the talent haven't arrived where Dynamite broadcasting from yet, but the heat on Punk is unreal.

His comments did not sit well with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). The newly crowned AEW Trios Champions allegedly approached Punk, who threw some punches. His real-life friend Ace Steel got involved in the brawl and reportedly bit Omega and flung a chair at Nick, leaving him with a black eye. Earlier this evening, it was reported that Steel might be departing from Tony's promotion after the backstage fiasco.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#AEW #YoungBucks #KennyOmega According to sources, CM Punk swung punches at Matt Jackson while Ace Steel threw a chair at Nick Jackson that hit him in the eye & also bit Kenny Omega. #AEW AllOut #CMPunk According to sources, CM Punk swung punches at Matt Jackson while Ace Steel threw a chair at Nick Jackson that hit him in the eye & also bit Kenny Omega.#AEW #AEWAllOut #CMPunk #YoungBucks #KennyOmega https://t.co/O2Ga24eQsG

On the same night, MJF made his highly-anticipated return to All Elite Wrestling after three months of being nearly non-existent. None of the other talents in the Jacksonville-based promotion had the slightest clue of him returning. The Salt of the Earth gesture to CM Punk that he was going after his title next.

What do you think of CM Punk's future with All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell