Major update on alleged backstage reaction to CM Punk's physical altercation with top AEW stars

The backstage drama following CM Punk's scuffle with The Elite after AEW's All Out event is escalating by the minute. A new report suggests that the current AEW Champion is not being viewed favorably by the company's locker room, and he may even be injured.

Following his massive win over Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Sunday's event, CM Punk took the opportunity to address a multitude of topics during the post-event media scrum.

Once backstage, CM Punk and AEW official Ace Steel were reportedly confronted by The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) and Kenny Omega, who had not taken kindly to Punk's comments. The situation reportedly turned violent, resulting in multiple punches and a chair being thrown.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, it seems as though the Best In The World's likeability backstage is cratering. The report states that many, if not most, of the AEW locker room are unhappy with how CM Punk handled the situation following the media scrum. This is said to include AEW stars who would commonly be on the side of the former WWE Superstar.

Fightful Select also noted that there was some chatter that Punk had sustained an injury during the alleged backstage brawl. However, those rumors are unconfirmed.

Things got physical with CM Punk throwing punches at one member of The Young Bucks and Ace Steel biting Kenny Omega.

Several members of the AEW roster have also reportedly said that they are unsure of their creative direction for tomorrow night's edition of AEW Dynamite. This could be a sign that Tony Khan and other members of AEW management are possibly looking to hand down punishments to those involved.

The outlet also noted that some "longtime AEW stars" stated that they were shocked that CM Punk wasn't released following the alleged situation.

Things reportedly escalated into a melee following CM Punk's comments after the AEW All Out media scrum

The alleged backstage fight reportedly stems from Punk's scathing comments following the All Out pay-per-view. Punk went out of his way to address the rumored backstage issues he was having with fellow AEW stars. This included his contentious relationship with 'Hangman' Adam Page and former friend Colt Cabana.

Punk especially went in on The Elite and Hangman Page, stating that the EVPs "couldn't manage a Target" and calling Hangman an "empty-headed dumb f***":

"What did I ever do in this world to deserve an empty-headed f**king dumb f**k like Hangman Adam Page to go out on national television and f**king go into business for himself, for what? What did I do? I didn’t do a god d*** thing.” (H/T: Fightful).

The embattled AEW World Champion also unloaded on Colt Cabana, airing some of the dirty laundry of their previous real-life legal battles.

The backstage melee was said to be a violent affair, with Ace Steel allegedly hitting Nick Jackson with a chair and biting Kenny Omega. Reports claimed that one person backstage felt the situation had reached a point of them "trying to save lives."

