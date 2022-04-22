"I've made more money than Jeff has" - Matt Hardy hits back at comparisons to former WWE star

AEW star Matt Hardy has finally commented on the way fans often compare him to Marty Jannetty of The Rockers, who was famously overshadowed by his partner, Shawn Michaels. After years of being the "Marty" to Jeff Hardy's Shawn, Matt stated that it was how much money he has that really matters.

Shawn Michaels superkicking Marty Jannetty and throwing him through Brutus Beefcake's barber shop window is one of the most famous tag team break-ups in wrestling history.

After the break-up of The Rockers, Jannetty enjoyed moderate success throughout his career. However, Michaels would go on to be one of the most influential and greatest in-ring performers of all time.

After years of being called the "Marty" of The Hardy Boyz, Matt Hardy explained why he isn't fazed by the comparisons on the most recent edition of "The Extreme Life With Matt Hardy."

“I don’t know it’s so funny people go to that so quick, they would go to that with like me or Christian [Cage] or D-Von [Dudley] or whatever," said Matt Hardy. "But like there’s no comparison in the big scheme of things. I get it, that was the first case of where you had a tag team that people liked, they were big, over big as babyfaces and they split up and you had one guy that extremely succeeded, and then the other guy did a little but then kind of like pouted out.” [43:43-44:15]

Matt emphasized that, at the end of the day, he has made more money than Jeff. He also stated that his run has been more consistent over the years.

“Especially when you would reach out and call me Marty Jannetty in terms of that, I’ve made more money than Jeff has in the big scheme of things because my run as been so consistent, even though he has been historically popular and always will, I’ll leave it at that.” [45:37-45:52]

Matt Hardy seemingly witnessed the end of a rivalry this past week on AEW Dynamite

After being kicked out of his own family office in March 2022, Matt Hardy has apparently seen the last of Andrade El Idolo.

On the April 20th edition of AEW Dynamite, Andrade was defeated by Darby Allin in a coffin match. The Blade, Marq Quen, and Sting got involved in the chaotic match. In one highlight, The Icon jumped off a balcony to take down Andrade's allies.

After the match was over, and Andrade was placed in the coffin, The Hardys came out at the top of the ramp to finally confirm that Andrade had been "deleted."

