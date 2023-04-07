Matt Hardy's official face turn could lead to 2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion returning to AEW 

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy turned babyface on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Could this lead to a former World Heavyweight Champion returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion?

The former champion is none other than Jeff Hardy. The Charismatic Enigma has been suspended from AEW following his last DUI arrest.

Back in February, Hardy's case came to an end. The former WWE Superstar escaped jail but still had to pay over four grand in fines and undergo DUI rehab. The Charismatic Enigma could now return to AEW to team up with his brother to take on The Firm. Last night on Dynamite, Matt turned on The Firm by costing Ethan Page the FTW Title.

Page, along with Stokely Hathaway and Lee Moriarty, will look to get their revenge on the former Broken One. Thus, Hardy could recruit his brother to help him fight the stable.

This could also lead to the former ECW Champion bringing back his Broken gimmick. Jeff Hardy's 'Brother Nero' gimmick could also make its official AEW debut.

Brother Nero made a special appearance in WWE during Matt Hardy's feud with Bray Wyatt and helped Jeff win his battles against The Celtic Warrior Sheamus.

Matt Hardy believes his brother Jeff wants to redeem himself

The former RAW Tag Team Champion recently spoke about his brother's future.

During an episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, he mentioned that his brother was unhappy with how his wrestling career came to a halt and thus would want to redeem himself. He also believed that The Charismatic Enigma was not done with AEW.

“My gut thinks he wants to, my gut thinks he wants to redeem himself. It’s not going to be instantaneous. Once again, we haven’t talked about stuff, and he’s still having, he’s taking care of some physical issues that he’s been dealing with right now. So I think, I don’t think we’ve seen Jeff appear on AEW television for the last time," Matt Hardy said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

The Hardy Boyz have teamed together on several occasions in AEW.

Would you like to see the brothers reunite in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

