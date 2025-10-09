Mercedes Mone to join forces with former WWE champion to get closer to her dream? Exploring the possibility!

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 09, 2025 11:12 GMT
Mercedes Mone WWE
Mercedes Mone couldd align with an ex-WWE star (Source-WWE.com and Mercedes on X)

The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone could form a team with a former WWE NXT Women's Champion for a big achievement. The CEO is eyeing another title, and she needs some help to win it.

Ad

Recently, Tony Khan unveiled the brand new AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship. Mercedes Mone showed interest in the titles while already holding 9 title belts currently. In order to compete for the women's tag titles, Mercedes could align with the former WWE NXT Women's Champion, Athena.

The CEO had a mini-feud earlier this year with Athena and the two teamed up for a tag match in August as well. Mercedes recently reacted to the new AEW Women's World tag titles on X by asking who wants to be her tag partner. Interestingly, Athena reacted to Mone's question with a curios and a thinking emoji, hinting at a possible alliance.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

Mercedes currently holds 9 title belts, and she previously revealed her dream of holding 10 title belts at once similar to the former WWE star, Ultimo Dragon. In order to achieve her dream, Mone might team with Athena, forgetting all their past differences and just focusing on becoming the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.

Earlier this year, Athena failed to beat Mercedes during the Owen Hart Foundation women's tournament. The two also teamed up for a tag match against Toni Storm and Alex Windsor on an episode of Dynamite in August. It will be interesting to see if the two join forces.

Ad

Mercedes Mone is set for a title match outside AEW

While Mercedes Mone continues to dominate as the TBS Champion, she also holds eight other titles. Meanwhile, The CEO is slated to defend her CMLL Women's World Championship against Persephone in the Arena Mexico on October 17.

Persophone last wrestled Mercedes in a four-way TBS title match at Forbidden Door 2025, where she failed to dethrone Mone. It remains to be seen if The CEO manages to keep her CMLL Women's World title.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications