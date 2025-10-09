Mercedes Mone to join forces with former WWE champion to get closer to her dream? Exploring the possibility!

The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone could form a team with a former WWE NXT Women's Champion for a big achievement. The CEO is eyeing another title, and she needs some help to win it.Recently, Tony Khan unveiled the brand new AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship. Mercedes Mone showed interest in the titles while already holding 9 title belts currently. In order to compete for the women's tag titles, Mercedes could align with the former WWE NXT Women's Champion, Athena.The CEO had a mini-feud earlier this year with Athena and the two teamed up for a tag match in August as well. Mercedes recently reacted to the new AEW Women's World tag titles on X by asking who wants to be her tag partner. Interestingly, Athena reacted to Mone's question with a curios and a thinking emoji, hinting at a possible alliance.Mercedes currently holds 9 title belts, and she previously revealed her dream of holding 10 title belts at once similar to the former WWE star, Ultimo Dragon. In order to achieve her dream, Mone might team with Athena, forgetting all their past differences and just focusing on becoming the AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.Earlier this year, Athena failed to beat Mercedes during the Owen Hart Foundation women's tournament. The two also teamed up for a tag match against Toni Storm and Alex Windsor on an episode of Dynamite in August. It will be interesting to see if the two join forces.Mercedes Mone is set for a title match outside AEWWhile Mercedes Mone continues to dominate as the TBS Champion, she also holds eight other titles. Meanwhile, The CEO is slated to defend her CMLL Women's World Championship against Persephone in the Arena Mexico on October 17.Persophone last wrestled Mercedes in a four-way TBS title match at Forbidden Door 2025, where she failed to dethrone Mone. It remains to be seen if The CEO manages to keep her CMLL Women's World title.