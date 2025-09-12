Mercedes Mone to lose her TBS Title at All Out 2025 after top AEW star finally returns? Looking at the chances

Mercedes Mone is set to defend one of her many titles at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view, All Out : Toronto. The erstwhile Sasha Banks has remained unbeaten in the Tony Khan-led promotion with only one exception, and could be poised to retain her championship in Canada, unless a former associate of hers returns and costs her the belt. The star in question, Kamille, has been missing from the company's television for a while herself.

Mercedes Mone suffered a huge setback this past July at All In : Texas, where she failed to unseat Toni Storm and become the new AEW Women's World Champion. The CEO did not take long to bounce back to winning ways, however, and over the past few months has added three new belts to her ever-expanding collection. She has also continued to defend her TBS Championship, which she retained against three other opponents at Forbidden Door last month, and against Alex Windsor one-on-one last week.

Mercedes' post-match attack on Windsor last Wednesday was foiled by the returning Riho. The former All Elite Women's World Champion teamed with the "Iron Willed" Englishwoman to defeat Mone and Emi Sakura in tag team action this week on AEW Dynamite. She is also scheduled to challenge the former WWE superstar for her TBS Title at All Out : Toronto. Mercedes' recent booking suggests, however, that she will likely retain the strap against Riho on September 20 - unless her former bodyguard Kamille returns to exact vengeance on her.

The Brickhouse has been missing from AEW programming since November last year. She was found laid out backstage, suffering from the effects of an ambush that many suspected "Nine Belts" Mone to have carried out, since Kamille had quit her employ some time earlier. If Mercedes was indeed her assailant, the former NWA World Women's Champion could return at All Out 2025 to cost her former boss the TBS Championship against Riho and rekindle their feud in the process.

It should be noted that such an angle is entirely speculative, since there have been no reports or rumors making the rounds lately suggesting that Kamille could be on the verge of making her comeback.

Match card for AEW All Out 2025 so far

All Elite Wrestling will host the 2025 iteration of its annual pay-per-view All Out in the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. Seven star-studded matches have been announced for the event's main card so far, as listed below:

Mercedes Mone (c) vs Riho [TBS Championship Match]

MJF vs Mark Briscoe [Stipulation TBD]

Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin [Coffin Match]

The Hurt Syndicate vs Ricochet and GOA

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs FTR

Toni Storm (c) vs Jamie Hayter vs Kris Statlander vs Thekla [AEW Women's World Championship Match]

Hangman Adam Page (c) vs Kyle Fletcher [Men's World Championship Match]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for viewers at All Out 2025.

